The Best Pictures From the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

If we’re being honest, the Oscars can be a bit of a snooze—sure, they’re mostly cordial and often inspiring, but we all know where the real fun happens: the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The world-famous bash usually starts before the first televised award is even handed out, but continues well into the night for those who have to stay in their seats until the Best Picture reveal. It’s also a good bet that anyone that’s obviously missing from the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet—think: Hollywood’s rich and glamorous like Sophia Vergara, Lupita Nyong’o, Emily Ratajkowski—will make an appearance.

Hosted by the magazine’s editor Graydon Carter, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party is easily Hollywood’s most exclusive fête, making the action even that much more exciting. And for the third year in a row, Photographer Mark Seliger will be photographing celebs in a much-anticipated 1920s, art deco-themed set. (You may remember this iconic photo of Lady Gaga from the 2016 afterparty.) But for now, take a gander through the best photos from the afterparty red carpet, below.