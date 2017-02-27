StyleCaster
The Best Pictures From the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Getty Images

If we’re being honest, the Oscars can be a bit of a snooze—sure, they’re mostly cordial and often inspiring, but we all know where the real fun happens: the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The world-famous bash usually starts before the first televised award is even handed out, but continues well into the night for those who have to stay in their seats until the Best Picture reveal. It’s also a good bet that anyone that’s obviously missing from the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet—think: Hollywood’s rich and glamorous like Sophia Vergara, Lupita Nyong’o, Emily Ratajkowski—will make an appearance.

Hosted by the magazine’s editor Graydon Carter, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party is easily Hollywood’s most exclusive fête, making the action even that much more exciting. And for the third year in a row, Photographer Mark Seliger will be photographing celebs in a much-anticipated 1920s, art deco-themed set. (You may remember this iconic photo of Lady Gaga from the 2016 afterparty.) But for now, take a gander through the best photos from the afterparty red carpet, below.

Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara
Photo: Getty Images
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones
Photo: Getty Images
Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet
Photo: Getty Images
Katy Perry and Derek Blasberg
Katy Perry and Derek Blasberg
Photo: Getty Images
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton
Photo: Getty Images
Liberty Ross
Liberty Ross
Photo: Getty Images
Anjelica Houston
Anjelica Houston
Photo: Getty Images
Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg
Photo: Getty Images
Shonda Rhimes
Shonda Rhimes
Photo: Getty Images
Monica Lewinsky
Monica Lewinsky
Photo: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Photo: Getty Images
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige
Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Photo: Getty Images
Brie Larson
Brie Larson
Photo: Getty Images
Andreja Pejic and Caitlyn Jenner
Andreja Pejic and Caitlyn Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Photo: Getty Images
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara
Photo: Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Upton
Kate Upton
Photo: Getty Images
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev
Photo: Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Photo: Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Photo: Getty Images
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Photo: Getty Images
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
Photo: Getty Images

