14 Celebs Go Gloriously Makeup-Free for the 2017 Pirelli Calendar

The Pirelli calendar is known for featuring stunning images of celebrities—in the nude. This year, nudity isn’t the theme—the four shots released of the cal so far include Uma Thurman in a cozy turtleneck sweater, Robin Wright in a black bodysuit, Nicole Kidman in white spaghetti straps, and Julianne Moore in a black leotard. But there is one important thing that these four babes have in common: They’re all rocking a no-makeup look, which, let’s be real, likely translates to very little makeup.

Shot by famed photographer Peter Lindbergh with “the terror of perfection and youth” in the forefront of his mind while on set, these four women join another 10 powerful Hollywood presences to create a limited-edition collector’s item, which is released every year by the tire company.

The calendar also includes Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Rooney Mara, Helen Mirren, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlotte Rampling, Léa Seydoux, Alicia Vikander, Kate Winslet, and Zhang Ziyi.

In the past, the annual anticipation of the Pirelli calendar had a lot to do with the lack of clothes the women traditionally wore in its pages. The tradition of releasing a calendar yearly began in 1964 by the Italian tire company; typically, high-profile clients and VIPs are the only ones who get access to the finished product.

These days, it seems as though nudity has been placed in the background—last year’s cal, shot by Annie Leibovitz, focused on women celeb’s achievements instead of their bodies. Looks as though the new tradition is continuing this year, with Lindbergh aiming “to create a calendar not around perfect bodies, but on sensitivity and emotion, stripping down to the very soul of the sitters, who thus become more nude than naked.” Click through to see a sampling of the new images.