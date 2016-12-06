The 2017 Grammy Nominations Are Here, and Beyoncé Cleaned Up

We’re officially staring down awards season once again, with the Recording Academy’s announcement today of the 2017 Grammy nominees. Their 59th annual award show shall be held February 12 at the Staples Center in L.A., and hosted by James Corden, taking over for LL Cool J, who’s hosted for the pat five years in a row.
Predictably, Beyoncé, Drake, Rihanna, and Adele all got multiple noms—and there were a few sleeper hits that crept in as well. Ahead, here are the highlights of the nominations for 2017 (if you’re curious about who’s up for the Best Historical Album award or whatever, you can head to the Grammys site for the full list). Start planning your Grammy-watching party now! Unless, you know, you’re headed to L.A. to attend the Grammys yourself, in which case you should feel free to start planning your self-congratulatory party now.
Album of the Year
Adele, 25
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Drake, Views
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Record of the Year
Adele, Hello
Beyoncé, Formation
Rihanna, Work
Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out
Lukas Graham, 7 Years
Song of the Year
Beyoncé, “Formation”
Adele, “Hello”
Mike Posner, “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”
Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”
Lukas Graham, “7 Years”
Best New Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
The Chainsmokers
Kelsea Ballerini
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele, “Hello”
Beyoncé, “Hold Up”
Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”
Kelly Clarkson, “Piece by Piece” (Idol Version)
Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey, “Closer”
Lukas Graham, “7 Years”
Rihanna ft. Drake. “Work”
Sia ft. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Adele, 25
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato, Confident
Sia, This Is Acting
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Andrea Bocelli, Cinema
Bob Dylan, Fallen Angels
Josh Groben, Stages Live
Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Barbra Streisand, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
Best Rap Performance
Chance the Rapper, “No Problem” [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
Desiigner, “Panda”
Drake, “Pop Style” [ft. The Throne]
Fat Joe & Remy Ma, “All the Way Up” [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
Schoolboy Q, “That Part” [ft. Kanye West]
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Beyoncé, “Freedom” [ft. Kendrick Lamar]
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
D.R.A.M., “Broccoli” [ft. Lil Yachty]
Kanye West, “Ultralight Beam” [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]
Kanye West, “Famous” [ft. Rihanna]
Best Rap Song
Fat Joe & Remy Ma, “All the Way Up” [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
Kanye West, “Famous” [ft. Rihanna]
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Chance the Rapper, “No Problem” [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
Kanye West, “Ultralight Beam” [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]
Best Rap Album
Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
De La Soul, and the Anonymous Nobody…
DJ Khaled, Major Key
Drake, Views
Schoolboy Q, Blank Face LP
Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
Best R&B Performance
BJ the Chicago Kid, “Turnin’ Me Up”
Ro James, “Permission”
Musiq Soulchild, “I Do”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
William Bell, “The Three of Me”
BJ the Chicago Kid, “Woman’s World”
Fantasia, “Sleeping With the One I Love”
Lalah Hathaway, “Angel”
Jill Scott, “Can’t Wait”
Best R&B Song
PARTYNEXTDOOR, “Come See Me” [ft. Drake]
Bryson Tiller, “Exchange”
Rihanna, “Kiss It Better”
Maxwell, “Lake by the Ocean”
Tory Lanez, “Luv”
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Gallant, Ology
KING, We Are KING
Anderson .Paak, Malibu
Rihanna, ANTI
Best Music Video
Beyoncé, “Formation”
Leon Bridges, “River”
Coldplay, “Up & Up”
Jamie xx, “Gosh”
OK Go, “Upside Down & Inside Out”
Best Music Film
Steve Aoki, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week—The Touring Years
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble, The Music of Strangers
Various Artists, American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry