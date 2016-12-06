StyleCaster
Share

The 2017 Grammy Nominations Are Here, and Beyoncé Cleaned Up

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 2017 Grammy Nominations Are Here, and Beyoncé Cleaned Up

by
The 2017 Grammy Nominations Are Here, and Beyoncé Cleaned Up
Photo: Getty

We’re officially staring down awards season once again, with the Recording Academy’s announcement today of the 2017 Grammy nominees. Their 59th annual award show shall be held February 12 at the Staples Center in L.A., and hosted by James Corden, taking over for LL Cool J, who’s hosted for the pat five years in a row.

Predictably, BeyoncéDrakeRihanna, and Adele all got multiple noms—and there were a few sleeper hits that crept in as well. Ahead, here are the highlights of the nominations for 2017 (if you’re curious about who’s up for the Best Historical Album award or whatever, you can head to the Grammys site for the full list). Start planning your Grammy-watching party now! Unless, you know, you’re headed to L.A. to attend the Grammys yourself, in which case you should feel free to start planning your self-congratulatory party now.

MORE: Beyoncé Just Released a Million BTS Pics from the Making of ‘Lemonade’

Album of the Year

Adele, 25
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Drake, Views
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Record of the Year

Adele, Hello
Beyoncé, Formation
Rihanna, Work
Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out
Lukas Graham, 7 Years

14591111 571085099757433 4286507958478569472 n The 2017 Grammy Nominations Are Here, and Beyoncé Cleaned Up

Credit: Instagram | @adele

Song of the Year

Beyoncé, “Formation”
Adele, “Hello”
Mike Posner, “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”
Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”
Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Best New Artist

Anderson .Paak
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
The Chainsmokers
Kelsea Ballerini

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele, “Hello”
Beyoncé, “Hold Up”
Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”
Kelly Clarkson, “Piece by Piece” (Idol Version)
Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”

MORE: The Best Celeb Responses to Beyoncé’s Lemonade

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey, “Closer”
Lukas Graham, “7 Years”
Rihanna ft. Drake. “Work”
Sia ft. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele, 25
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato, Confident
Sia, This Is Acting

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Andrea Bocelli, Cinema
Bob Dylan, Fallen Angels
Josh Groben, Stages Live
Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Barbra Streisand, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

14498925 156780534775787 6092657666268594176 n The 2017 Grammy Nominations Are Here, and Beyoncé Cleaned Up

Credit: Instagram | @chancetherapper

Best Rap Performance

Chance the Rapper, “No Problem” [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
Desiigner, “Panda”
Drake, “Pop Style” [ft. The Throne]
Fat Joe & Remy Ma, “All the Way Up” [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
Schoolboy Q, “That Part” [ft. Kanye West]

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Beyoncé, “Freedom” [ft. Kendrick Lamar]
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
D.R.A.M., “Broccoli” [ft. Lil Yachty]
Kanye West, “Ultralight Beam” [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]
Kanye West, “Famous” [ft. Rihanna]

Best Rap Song

Fat Joe & Remy Ma, “All the Way Up” [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
Kanye West, “Famous” [ft. Rihanna]
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Chance the Rapper, “No Problem” [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
Kanye West, “Ultralight Beam” [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]

Best Rap Album

Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
De La Soul, and the Anonymous Nobody…
DJ Khaled, Major Key
Drake, Views
Schoolboy Q, Blank Face LP
Kanye West, The Life of Pablo

Best R&B Performance

BJ the Chicago Kid, “Turnin’ Me Up”
Ro James, “Permission”
Musiq Soulchild, “I Do”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”

15034541 332803087090374 7735908069204295680 n The 2017 Grammy Nominations Are Here, and Beyoncé Cleaned Up

Credit: Instagram | @badgalriri

Best Traditional R&B Performance

William Bell, “The Three of Me”
BJ the Chicago Kid, “Woman’s World”
Fantasia, “Sleeping With the One I Love”
Lalah Hathaway, “Angel”
Jill Scott, “Can’t Wait”

Best R&B Song

PARTYNEXTDOOR, “Come See Me” [ft. Drake]
Bryson Tiller, “Exchange”
Rihanna, “Kiss It Better”
Maxwell, “Lake by the Ocean”
Tory Lanez, “Luv”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Beyoncé, Lemonade
Gallant, Ology
KING, We Are KING
Anderson .Paak, Malibu
Rihanna, ANTI

Best Music Video

Beyoncé, “Formation”
Leon Bridges, “River”
Coldplay, “Up & Up”
Jamie xx, “Gosh”
OK Go, “Upside Down & Inside Out”

Best Music Film

Steve Aoki, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week—The Touring Years
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble, The Music of Strangers
Various Artists, American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share