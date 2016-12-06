The 2017 Grammy Nominations Are Here, and Beyoncé Cleaned Up

We’re officially staring down awards season once again, with the Recording Academy’s announcement today of the 2017 Grammy nominees. Their 59th annual award show shall be held February 12 at the Staples Center in L.A., and hosted by James Corden, taking over for LL Cool J, who’s hosted for the pat five years in a row.

Predictably, Beyoncé, Drake, Rihanna, and Adele all got multiple noms—and there were a few sleeper hits that crept in as well. Ahead, here are the highlights of the nominations for 2017 (if you’re curious about who’s up for the Best Historical Album award or whatever, you can head to the Grammys site for the full list). Start planning your Grammy-watching party now! Unless, you know, you’re headed to L.A. to attend the Grammys yourself, in which case you should feel free to start planning your self-congratulatory party now.

Album of the Year

Adele, 25

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Drake, Views

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Record of the Year

Adele, Hello

Beyoncé, Formation

Rihanna, Work

Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out

Lukas Graham, 7 Years

Song of the Year

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Adele, “Hello”

Mike Posner, “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”

Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”

Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Best New Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

The Chainsmokers

Kelsea Ballerini

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Hold Up”

Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”

Kelly Clarkson, “Piece by Piece” (Idol Version)

Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey, “Closer”

Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Rihanna ft. Drake. “Work”

Sia ft. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele, 25

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato, Confident

Sia, This Is Acting

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Andrea Bocelli, Cinema

Bob Dylan, Fallen Angels

Josh Groben, Stages Live

Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Barbra Streisand, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Best Rap Performance

Chance the Rapper, “No Problem” [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]

Desiigner, “Panda”

Drake, “Pop Style” [ft. The Throne]

Fat Joe & Remy Ma, “All the Way Up” [ft. French Montana and Infrared]

Schoolboy Q, “That Part” [ft. Kanye West]

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Beyoncé, “Freedom” [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

D.R.A.M., “Broccoli” [ft. Lil Yachty]

Kanye West, “Ultralight Beam” [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]

Kanye West, “Famous” [ft. Rihanna]

Best Rap Song

Fat Joe & Remy Ma, “All the Way Up” [ft. French Montana and Infrared]

Kanye West, “Famous” [ft. Rihanna]

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Chance the Rapper, “No Problem” [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]

Kanye West, “Ultralight Beam” [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]

Best Rap Album

Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

De La Soul, and the Anonymous Nobody…

DJ Khaled, Major Key

Drake, Views

Schoolboy Q, Blank Face LP

Kanye West, The Life of Pablo

Best R&B Performance

BJ the Chicago Kid, “Turnin’ Me Up”

Ro James, “Permission”

Musiq Soulchild, “I Do”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

William Bell, “The Three of Me”

BJ the Chicago Kid, “Woman’s World”

Fantasia, “Sleeping With the One I Love”

Lalah Hathaway, “Angel”

Jill Scott, “Can’t Wait”

Best R&B Song

PARTYNEXTDOOR, “Come See Me” [ft. Drake]

Bryson Tiller, “Exchange”

Rihanna, “Kiss It Better”

Maxwell, “Lake by the Ocean”

Tory Lanez, “Luv”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Gallant, Ology

KING, We Are KING

Anderson .Paak, Malibu

Rihanna, ANTI

Best Music Video

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Leon Bridges, “River”

Coldplay, “Up & Up”

Jamie xx, “Gosh”

OK Go, “Upside Down & Inside Out”

Best Music Film

Steve Aoki, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week—The Touring Years

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble, The Music of Strangers

Various Artists, American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry