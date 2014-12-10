StyleCaster
2014 In Fashion Was All About Mansur Gavriel Bags, Miniskirts, and Boyfriend Jeans

Leah Bourne
by

Online fashion marketplace Lyst analyzed 2014 in fashion—pulling data from the over 35 million visits to its site this year—and came up with some pretty interesting stats.

One of the most interesting, is what a big year “it” bag Mansur Gavriel had. The brand’s bucket bag was the site’s third most viewed item of the year. Other items that had a big year include miniskirts and boyfriend jeans. As for the brands that were among the year’s most popular, Saint Laurent, Burberry, and Balmain were the key plays.

Along with what brands and items had a big year, Lyst also analyzed when consumers are shopping the most. Who knew, for instance, that online shopping is huge on Wednesday nights, and most people make returns on Monday? Consumers were most likely to shop using their tablets on the weekend, but their mobile phones during the week.

Check out all of the cool data in the infographic below.

lyst infographic 12 2014 2014 In Fashion Was All About Mansur Gavriel Bags, Miniskirts, and Boyfriend Jeans

Infographic: Lyst

 

