A Complete List of All The 2014 Emmy Winners (and Losers)

The 66th Annuael Primetime Emmy Awards were held at Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater and—for the most part—was fairly entertaining.
The evening’s host Seth Myers kicked things off with banter about the obvious—that the MTV VMA’s were the night before, and that online shows like Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black and House of Cards were encroaching on network television. The show also featured a touching tribute to the recently passed Robin Williams, which was presented by longtime friend and actor Billy Crystal who stated, “As genius as he was on stage, he was the greatest friend you could ever imagine. It is very hard to talk about him in the past because he was so present in all of our lives.”
The awards were also obviously full of winners, some predictable and some surprising, who all managed to accept their awards with grace and ease (except Sarah Silverman, who may or may not have been stoned). Check out the full list of Emmy winners, bolded.
Best Comedy Series
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
“Louie” (FX)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)
“Silicon Valley” (HBO)
“Veep” (HBO)
Best Drama Series
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
“Downton Abbey” (PBS)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“House of Cards” (Netflix)
“Mad Men” (AMC)
“True Detective” (HBO)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes” (Showtime)
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies” (Showtime)
Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX)
Ricky Gervais, “Derek” (Netflix)
William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Lena Dunham, “Girls” (HBO)
Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly” (CBS)
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)
Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” (NBC)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom” (HBO)
Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective” (HBO)
Woody Harrelson, “True Detective” (HBO)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime)
Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)
Lizzie Caplan, “Masters of Sex” (Showtime)
Kerry Washington, “Scandal” (ABC)
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series
Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)
Andre Braugher, Brookyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
Fred Armisen, Portlandia (IFC)
Adam Driver, Girls (HBO)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family (HBO)
Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)
Supporting actress, comedy series
Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)
Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Julie Bowen, Modern Family (ABC)
Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kate Mulgrew, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Guest actor, comedy series
Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Guest actress, comedy series
Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black (Netflix)
Writing, comedy series
Louis C.K., Louie, FX
Directing, comedy series
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family
Competition reality program
The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
Project Runway (Lifetime)
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Variety series
The Colbert Report, Comedy
The Daily Show, Comedy
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Real Time With Bill Maher, HBO
Saturday Night Live, NBC
Writing, variety series
The Colbert Report, Comedy
Directing, variety series
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (Jimmy Fallon), NBC
Variety special
AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards: A Tribute to Mel Brooks (TNT)
Writing, variety special
Sarah Silverman: We Are All Miracles, HBO
Directing, variety special
Glenn Weiss, 67th Annual Tony Awards, CBS
Miniseries/movie
Fargo, FX
American Horror Story: Coven, FX
Bonnie & Clyde, Lifetime
Luther, BBC America
Treme, HBO
The White Queen, Starz
Movie
The Normal Heart, HBO
Killing Kennedy, National Geographic
Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight, HBO
Sherlock: His Last Vow, Masterpiece/PBS
The Trip to Bountiful, Lifetime
Actor, miniseries or movie
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: His Last Vow (Masterpiece/PBS)
Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo (FX)
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dancing on the Edge (Starz)
Idris Elba, Luther (BBC America)
Martin Freeman, Fargo (FX)
Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart (HBO)
Actress, miniseries or movie
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)
Cicely Tyson, The Trip to Bountiful (Lifetime)
Helena Bonham Carter, Burton and Taylor (BBC America)
Minnie Driver, Return to Zero (Lifetime)
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)
Kristen Wiig, The Spoils of Babylon (IFC)
Supporting actor, miniseries or movie
Martin Freeman, Sherlock: His Last Vow (Masterpiece/PBS)
Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart (HBO)
Colin Hanks, Fargo (FX)
Joe Mantello, The Normal Heart (HBO)
Alfred Molina, The Normal Heart (HBO)
Jim Parsons, The Normal Heart (HBO)
Supporting actress, miniseries or movie
Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)
Angela Bassett, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)
Ellen Burstyn, Flowers in the Attic (Lifetime)
Frances Conroy, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)
Julia Roberts, The Normal Heart (HBO)
Allison Tolman, Fargo (FX)
Directing, miniseries or movie
Colin Bucksey, Fargo (FX)