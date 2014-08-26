A Complete List of All The 2014 Emmy Winners (and Losers)

The 66th Annuael Primetime Emmy Awards were held at Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater and—for the most part—was fairly entertaining.

The evening’s host Seth Myers kicked things off with banter about the obvious—that the MTV VMA’s were the night before, and that online shows like Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black and House of Cards were encroaching on network television. The show also featured a touching tribute to the recently passed Robin Williams, which was presented by longtime friend and actor Billy Crystal who stated, “As genius as he was on stage, he was the greatest friend you could ever imagine. It is very hard to talk about him in the past because he was so present in all of our lives.”

The awards were also obviously full of winners, some predictable and some surprising, who all managed to accept their awards with grace and ease (except Sarah Silverman, who may or may not have been stoned). Check out the full list of Emmy winners, bolded.

Best Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

“Louie” (FX)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Veep” (HBO)

Best Drama Series

“Breaking Bad” (AMC)

“Downton Abbey” (PBS)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Mad Men” (AMC)

“True Detective” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes” (Showtime)

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies” (Showtime)

Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX)

Ricky Gervais, “Derek” (Netflix)

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Lena Dunham, “Girls” (HBO)

Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly” (CBS)

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)

Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” (NBC)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom” (HBO)

Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective” (HBO)

Woody Harrelson, “True Detective” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Lizzie Caplan, “Masters of Sex” (Showtime)

Kerry Washington, “Scandal” (ABC)

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)

Andre Braugher, Brookyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Fred Armisen, Portlandia (IFC)

Adam Driver, Girls (HBO)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family (HBO)

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Supporting actress, comedy series

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Julie Bowen, Modern Family (ABC)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate Mulgrew, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Guest actor, comedy series

Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Guest actress, comedy series

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

Writing, comedy series

Louis C.K., Louie, FX

Directing, comedy series

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family

Competition reality program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Variety series

The Colbert Report, Comedy

The Daily Show, Comedy

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC

Real Time With Bill Maher, HBO

Saturday Night Live, NBC

Writing, variety series

The Colbert Report, Comedy

Directing, variety series

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (Jimmy Fallon), NBC

Variety special

AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards: A Tribute to Mel Brooks (TNT)

Writing, variety special

Sarah Silverman: We Are All Miracles, HBO

Directing, variety special

Glenn Weiss, 67th Annual Tony Awards, CBS

Miniseries/movie

Fargo, FX

American Horror Story: Coven, FX

Bonnie & Clyde, Lifetime

Luther, BBC America

Treme, HBO

The White Queen, Starz

Movie

The Normal Heart, HBO

Killing Kennedy, National Geographic

Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight, HBO

Sherlock: His Last Vow, Masterpiece/PBS

The Trip to Bountiful, Lifetime

Actor, miniseries or movie

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: His Last Vow (Masterpiece/PBS)

Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo (FX)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dancing on the Edge (Starz)

Idris Elba, Luther (BBC America)

Martin Freeman, Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart (HBO)

Actress, miniseries or movie

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)

Cicely Tyson, The Trip to Bountiful (Lifetime)

Helena Bonham Carter, Burton and Taylor (BBC America)

Minnie Driver, Return to Zero (Lifetime)

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)

Kristen Wiig, The Spoils of Babylon (IFC)

Supporting actor, miniseries or movie

Martin Freeman, Sherlock: His Last Vow (Masterpiece/PBS)

Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart (HBO)

Colin Hanks, Fargo (FX)

Joe Mantello, The Normal Heart (HBO)

Alfred Molina, The Normal Heart (HBO)

Jim Parsons, The Normal Heart (HBO)

Supporting actress, miniseries or movie

Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)

Angela Bassett, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)

Ellen Burstyn, Flowers in the Attic (Lifetime)

Frances Conroy, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)

Julia Roberts, The Normal Heart (HBO)

Allison Tolman, Fargo (FX)

Directing, miniseries or movie

Colin Bucksey, Fargo (FX)