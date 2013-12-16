New Year, New Agenda: 15 Stylish Planners To Organize Your 2014

We’re perfectly aware that when it comes to keeping track of our days, well, there’s an app for that. But we’re also aware that plenty of people prefer to keep their affairs in order the pre-iPhone way: With a good old fashioned planner-and-pen combo.
Whether you’re looking to organize your work schedule (meetings, assignments), jot down your (many, obviously) social commitments the year is sure to hold, or even just write down a year’s worth of outfits, you’ll want to snag one of these 15 stylish planners to organize your 2014.
New year, new agenda! Click through the gallery to start shopping 15 stylish planners for 2014.
Kate Spade Striped Agenda
Kikki K. 2014 Daily Diary, $34.95; at Kikki K
Poketo Monthly Planners, $8; at Poketo
2014 Monthly Agenda, $26; at Poketo
2014 'Mi Goals' Weekly Diary, $27; at Notemaker
Sugar Paper Los Angeles x Target Classic Kraft 2014 Planner, $16.99; at Sugar Paper
Tory Burch 2014 Kerrington Agenda, $125; at Tory Burch
2014 Cavallini Aqua Daily Leather Planner, $32.95; at Paper Source
Smythson Lambskin 2014 Day-Per-Page Diary, $235; at Smythson
Julia Kostreva 2014 Planner in Minimal Cream and Gray, $24; at Julia Kostreva
Cavallini 2014 Vintage Cats Weekly Planner, $12.50; at Vickerey
Whitney English Day Designer Planner, $60; at Etsy