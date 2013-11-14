See The 22 Hottest Looks From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

In case you’re on an Instagram diet or just chose to ignore the Internet this morning, last night the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show went down in New York. It was as glittery and over-the-top an affair as ever, with high-fashion models like Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls stomping down the runway, and Taylor Swift performing an array of her sexiest tunes (a difficult task, we realize).

Candice Swanepoel totally stole the show—the South African glamazon beauty opened the spectacle with the $10 million fantasy bra, which (as expected) is simply beyond belief. She re-appeared three more times during the evening’s festivities, and rocked her walk each and every one. Another highlight: Lindsay Ellingson, who wore the 3D-printed wings created by Shapeways and Swarovski.

