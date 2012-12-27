2013 Travel Hot List: From Tel Aviv to Sri Lanka Where To Vacation This Year

NAMIBIA: With European city breaks so ubiquitous it can be hard to come up with inspiration for a long weekend away. The answer? Look beyond Europe for some incredible, otherworldly destinations that you can discover in just a few days. And in our opinion the ultimate short break destination is Namibia. The extreme north-west of Namibia is one of the most unspoilt and untamed locations on earth, offering a totally extraordinary travel experience, and the Skeleton Coast is its most extreme region. Here you'll find some of the harshest scenery on the planet, with landscapes closer to lunar conditions than anywhere in the world. Miles from civilization and as far as you can get from the hustle and bustle of normal routine, lies the luxurious rooms of the Skeleton Coast Camp, the only building in the 300,000 hectares of private concession area. In the course of your short break you'll visit sand dunes, vast plains and saltpans unlike anything you've ever witnessed. You'll climb giant wind-carved dunes in a 4x4, and listen to them 'roar' as you slide down the other side, to find the ghostly shipwrecks which dot the notorious coastline. For further exploration visit springbok, ostrich and 3.5-metre-long crocodiles by foot or boat and see canyons, gorges and sweeping dunes by quad bike. With 2013 all about enhancing the experience, making the most of your time off and stretching your imagination, no other long-weekend destination offers so much adventure in such an incredible setting. This is undoubtedly one of the best African experiences we have ever seen.