2013 Pebble Beach Preview: 12 Insanely Expensive Classic Cars Hitting the Auction Block

Leah Bourne
by
Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is without a doubt the most exclusive and most expensive car show in the world, and it is happening next month in Carmel, California. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jay Leno are regulars. There are VIP rooms and the champagne and caviar is flowing.
Only the 175 best collector cars in the world earn the right to park on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach golf course each year, and the particularly noteworthy cars receive official recognition for style, technical merit, and historical accuracy. Those that do become even more valuable than they already are to collectors.
Naturally some of the most gorgeous cars from makers including Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, and Cadillac’s are hitting the auction block at Pebble Beach being sold by Gooding & Company, Bonhams, and RM Auctions and other auctions.
Click through for a preview of some of the insanely expensive cars hitting the auction block next month, and share your favorite in the comments below!
1 of 12

1954 Austin-Healey 100 BN1 via Bonhams

1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SE via Gooding & Co.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing via RM Auctions. Expected to fetch between $1,300,000 and $1,500,000. 

1967 VW Type 2 Bus via Gooding & Co.

1928 Mercedes-Benz 680s Torpedo Roadster by Corrosserie J. Saoutchik via RM Auctions. Price available upon request. 

1971 Ferrari 365GTB Daytona via Gooding & Co.

1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 D Adenauer Cab via Gooding & Co.

1931 Duesenberg Model SJ 'Disappearing Top' Convertible Coupe by Murphy via RM Auctions. Expected to fetch between $2,000,000 and $2,500,000.

1912 Cadillac Torpedo Touring via Bonhams

1953 Maserati A6G/2000 Spyder by Frua via RM Auctions. Expected to fetch between $1,200,000 and $1,500,000.

1960 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II by Pinin Farin via RM Auctions. Expected to fetch between $1,250,000 to $1,500,000. 

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster via RM Auctions. Expected to fetch between $900,000 and $1,100,000.

