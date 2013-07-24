2013 Pebble Beach Preview: 12 Insanely Expensive Classic Cars Hitting the Auction Block

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is without a doubt the most exclusive and most expensive car show in the world, and it is happening next month in Carmel, California. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jay Leno are regulars. There are VIP rooms and the champagne and caviar is flowing.

Only the 175 best collector cars in the world earn the right to park on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach golf course each year, and the particularly noteworthy cars receive official recognition for style, technical merit, and historical accuracy. Those that do become even more valuable than they already are to collectors.

Naturally some of the most gorgeous cars from makers including Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, and Cadillac’s are hitting the auction block at Pebble Beach being sold by Gooding & Company, Bonhams, and RM Auctions and other auctions.

Click through for a preview of some of the insanely expensive cars hitting the auction block next month, and share your favorite in the comments below!

