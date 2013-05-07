Met Gala 2013: See All The Red Carpet Fashion

The biggest night in fashion is officially underway in New York City. The annual Costume Institute Benefit (a.k.a. the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala) red carpet was packed with stars like Kim Kardashian (in Givenchy by gala co-chair Riccardo Tisci) and boyfriend Kanye West, co-host Rooney Mara (also in Givenchy), and, of course, honorary chair Beyoncé—who wore, you guessed it, Givenchy.

Since the theme of the night is punk—the gala serves as the official kickoff to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibit “Punk: From Chaos to Couture“—we expected a pretty jaw-dropping red carpet, but the night’s fashion left a bit to be desired. That’s not to say there weren’t any bright moments. Miley Cyrus killed it in a glittering fishnet body-contouring gown by Marc Jacobs, complete with spiky platinum blonde hair, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a very Carrie Bradshaw-esque Philip Treacy headdress that recalled the iconic punk mohawk, and Ashley Olsen radiated in orange vintage Dior Couture.

