2013 James Beard Foundation Awards Nominees Announced



Every industry has its top honors. Film has the Oscars, fashion has the CFDA Awards and food has the James Beard Foundation Awards. This year’s awards will take place on March 6 at Lincoln Center and our favorite actor/foodie Stanley Tucci is playing host.

Check out the finalists below and weigh in with who you hope will win!

Best New Restaurant

Empellón Cocina, NYC

Grace, Chicago

The Ordinary, Charleston, SC

Rich Table, San Francisco

State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Outstanding Bar Program

The Aviary, Chicago

Bar Agricole, San Francisco

The Bar at the NoMad Hotel, NYC

Holeman & Finch Public House, Atlanta

Pegu Club, NYC

The Violet Hour, Chicago

Outstanding Chef

Sean Brock, McCrady’s, Charleston

David Chang, Momofuku Noodle Bar, NYC

Gary Danko, Restaurant Gary Danko, San Francisco

Suzanne Goin, Lucques, West Hollywood, CA

Paul Kahan, Blackbird, Chicago

Nancy Silverton, Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Dominique Ansel, Dominique Ansel Bakery, NYC

Melissa Chou, Aziza, San Francisco

Ken Forkish, Ken’s Artisan Bakery, Portland, OR

Hedy Goldsmith, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Miami

Brooks Headley, Del Posto, NYC

Outstanding Restaurant

August, New Orleans

Blue Hill, NYC

Highlands Bar and Grill, Birmingham, AL

The Slanted Door, San Francisco

Spiaggia, Chicago

Outstanding Restaurateur

Maguy Le Coze, Le Bernardin, NYC

Donnie Madia, One Off Hospitality Group (Blackbird, Avec, The Publican, and others), Chicago

Piero Selvaggio, Valentino Restaurant Group (Valentino, Valentino Vin Bar), Santa Monica, CA

Caroline Styne (Lucques, Tavern, A.O.C., etc.), West Hollywood, CA

Phil Suarez, Suarez Restaurant Group (ABC Kitchen, Jean Georges, Prime Steakhouse), NYC

Outstanding Service

Del Posto, NYC

Quince, San Francisco

The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA

Topolobampo, Chicago

Vetri, Philadelphia

Outstanding Wine Program

A16, San Francisco

The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN

CityZen at Mandarin Oriental, Washington, D.C.

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

Picasso, Las Vegas

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional

Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, DE

Merry Edwards, Merry Edwards Winery, Sebastopol, CA

Garrett Oliver, The Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn, NY

Neal Rosenthal, Rosenthal Wine Merchant, NYC

David Wondrich, spirits educator, Brooklyn, NY

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Jimmy Bannos, Jr., Purple Pig, Chicago

Danny Bowien, Mission Chinese Food, San Francisco and NYC

Thomas McNaughton, Flour + Water, San Francisco

David Posey, Blackbird, Chicago

Blaine Wetzel, The Willows Inn, Lummi island, WA

Best Chef: Great Lakes

Dave Beranm, Next, Chicago

Stephanie Izard, Girl & the Goat, Chicago

Jonathon Sawyer, Greenhouse Tavern, Cleveland

Paul Virant, Vie, Western Springs, IL

Andrew Zimmerman, Sepia, Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic

Cathal Armstrong, Restaurant Eve, Alexandria, VA

Spike Gjerde, Woodberry Kitchen, Baltimore

Johnny Monis, Komi, Washington, D.C.

Brad Spence, Amis, Philadelphia

Vikram Sunderam, Rasika, Washington, D.C.

Best Chef: Midwest

Justin Aprahamian, Sanford, Milwaukee

Gerard Craft, Niche, St. Louis

Colby Garrelts, Bluestem, Kansas City, Mo

Michelle Gayer, Salty Tart, Minneapolis

Jack Riebel, Butcher & the Boar, Minneapolis

Best Chef: Northeast

Jamie Bissonnette, Coppa, Boston

Joanne Chang, Flour bakery + Café, Boston

Gerry Hayden, The North Fork Table & Inn, Southold, NY

Melissa Kelly, Primo, Rockland, ME

Barry Maiden, Hungry Mother, Cambridge, MA

Best Chef: Northwest

Jason Franey, Canlis, Seattle

Naomi Pomeroy, Beast, Portland, OR

Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon, Portland, OR

Ethan Stowell, Staple & Fancy Mercantile, Seattle

Cathy Whims, Nostrana, Portland, OR

Best Chef: NYC

April Bloomfield, The Spotted Pig

Wylie Dufresne, wd~50

Mark Ladner, Del Posto

Jonathan Waxman, Barbuto

Michael White, Marea

Best Chef: South

Justin Devillier, La Petite Grocery, New Orleans

Jeff McInnis, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, Miami Beach

Tory McPhail, Commander’s Palace, New Orleans

Alon Shaya, Domenica, New Orleans

Sue Zemanick, Gautreau’s, New Orleans,

Best Chef: Southeast

Ashley Christensen, Poole’s Downtown Diner, Raleigh, NC

Edward Lee, 610 Magnolia, Louisville

Joseph Lenn, The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN

Steven Satterfield, Miller Union, Atlanta

Tandy Wilson, City House, Nashville

Best Chef: Southwest

Kevin Binkley, Binkley’s Restaurant, Cave Creek, AZ

Bryce Gilmore, Barley Swine, Austin

Jennifer Jasinski, Rioja, Denver

Hugo Ortega, Hugo’s, Houston

Chris Shepherd, Underbelly, Houston

Best Chef: West

Chris Cosentino, Incanto, San Francisco

Christopher Kostow, The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA

Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco

Daniel Patterson, Coi, San Francisco

Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, Animal, Los Angeles