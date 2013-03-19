2013 James Beard Foundation Awards Nominees Announced

Every industry has its top honors. Film has the Oscars, fashion has the CFDA Awards and food has the James Beard Foundation Awards. This year’s awards will take place on March 6 at Lincoln Center and our favorite actor/foodie Stanley Tucci is playing host.
Check out the finalists below and weigh in with who you hope will win!
Best New Restaurant
Empellón Cocina, NYC
Grace, Chicago
The Ordinary, Charleston, SC
Rich Table, San Francisco
State Bird Provisions, San Francisco
Outstanding Bar Program
The Aviary, Chicago
Bar Agricole, San Francisco
The Bar at the NoMad Hotel, NYC
Holeman & Finch Public House, Atlanta
Pegu Club, NYC
The Violet Hour, Chicago
Outstanding Chef
Sean Brock, McCrady’s, Charleston
David Chang, Momofuku Noodle Bar, NYC
Gary Danko, Restaurant Gary Danko, San Francisco
Suzanne Goin, Lucques, West Hollywood, CA
Paul Kahan, Blackbird, Chicago
Nancy Silverton, Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Dominique Ansel, Dominique Ansel Bakery, NYC
Melissa Chou, Aziza, San Francisco
Ken Forkish, Ken’s Artisan Bakery, Portland, OR
Hedy Goldsmith, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Miami
Brooks Headley, Del Posto, NYC
Outstanding Restaurant
August, New Orleans
Blue Hill, NYC
Highlands Bar and Grill, Birmingham, AL
The Slanted Door, San Francisco
Spiaggia, Chicago
Outstanding Restaurateur
Maguy Le Coze, Le Bernardin, NYC
Donnie Madia, One Off Hospitality Group (Blackbird, Avec, The Publican, and others), Chicago
Piero Selvaggio, Valentino Restaurant Group (Valentino, Valentino Vin Bar), Santa Monica, CA
Caroline Styne (Lucques, Tavern, A.O.C., etc.), West Hollywood, CA
Phil Suarez, Suarez Restaurant Group (ABC Kitchen, Jean Georges, Prime Steakhouse), NYC
Outstanding Service
Del Posto, NYC
Quince, San Francisco
The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA
Topolobampo, Chicago
Vetri, Philadelphia
Outstanding Wine Program
A16, San Francisco
The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN
CityZen at Mandarin Oriental, Washington, D.C.
Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO
Picasso, Las Vegas
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional
Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, DE
Merry Edwards, Merry Edwards Winery, Sebastopol, CA
Garrett Oliver, The Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn, NY
Neal Rosenthal, Rosenthal Wine Merchant, NYC
David Wondrich, spirits educator, Brooklyn, NY
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Jimmy Bannos, Jr., Purple Pig, Chicago
Danny Bowien, Mission Chinese Food, San Francisco and NYC
Thomas McNaughton, Flour + Water, San Francisco
David Posey, Blackbird, Chicago
Blaine Wetzel, The Willows Inn, Lummi island, WA
Best Chef: Great Lakes
Dave Beranm, Next, Chicago
Stephanie Izard, Girl & the Goat, Chicago
Jonathon Sawyer, Greenhouse Tavern, Cleveland
Paul Virant, Vie, Western Springs, IL
Andrew Zimmerman, Sepia, Chicago
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic
Cathal Armstrong, Restaurant Eve, Alexandria, VA
Spike Gjerde, Woodberry Kitchen, Baltimore
Johnny Monis, Komi, Washington, D.C.
Brad Spence, Amis, Philadelphia
Vikram Sunderam, Rasika, Washington, D.C.
Best Chef: Midwest
Justin Aprahamian, Sanford, Milwaukee
Gerard Craft, Niche, St. Louis
Colby Garrelts, Bluestem, Kansas City, Mo
Michelle Gayer, Salty Tart, Minneapolis
Jack Riebel, Butcher & the Boar, Minneapolis
Best Chef: Northeast
Jamie Bissonnette, Coppa, Boston
Joanne Chang, Flour bakery + Café, Boston
Gerry Hayden, The North Fork Table & Inn, Southold, NY
Melissa Kelly, Primo, Rockland, ME
Barry Maiden, Hungry Mother, Cambridge, MA
Best Chef: Northwest
Jason Franey, Canlis, Seattle
Naomi Pomeroy, Beast, Portland, OR
Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon, Portland, OR
Ethan Stowell, Staple & Fancy Mercantile, Seattle
Cathy Whims, Nostrana, Portland, OR
Best Chef: NYC
April Bloomfield, The Spotted Pig
Wylie Dufresne, wd~50
Mark Ladner, Del Posto
Jonathan Waxman, Barbuto
Michael White, Marea
Best Chef: South
Justin Devillier, La Petite Grocery, New Orleans
Jeff McInnis, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, Miami Beach
Tory McPhail, Commander’s Palace, New Orleans
Alon Shaya, Domenica, New Orleans
Sue Zemanick, Gautreau’s, New Orleans,
Best Chef: Southeast
Ashley Christensen, Poole’s Downtown Diner, Raleigh, NC
Edward Lee, 610 Magnolia, Louisville
Joseph Lenn, The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN
Steven Satterfield, Miller Union, Atlanta
Tandy Wilson, City House, Nashville
Best Chef: Southwest
Kevin Binkley, Binkley’s Restaurant, Cave Creek, AZ
Bryce Gilmore, Barley Swine, Austin
Jennifer Jasinski, Rioja, Denver
Hugo Ortega, Hugo’s, Houston
Chris Shepherd, Underbelly, Houston
Best Chef: West
Chris Cosentino, Incanto, San Francisco
Christopher Kostow, The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA
Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco
Daniel Patterson, Coi, San Francisco
Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, Animal, Los Angeles
