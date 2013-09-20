The 2013 Emmys Drinking Game



Award season officially kicks off this weekend with the Emmys on Sunday. Neil Patrick Harris is hosting, Downton Abbey, Homeland, and Breaking Bad are nominated for a gajillion awards, and most importantly, we can’t wait to see what the best dressed woman in the world Kerry Washington (according to People magazine) wears on the big night. Of course, nothing makes watching the Emmys quite as fun as playing a drinking game along with it. Luckily, our friends over at The Savory concocted a great one. What you’ll need: Plenty of alcohol, at least three friends, and most definitely, a number for a car service if you aren’t playing this at home. And with that, drink up!

DRINK WHEN:

1. Neil Patrick Harris Sings or Dances: NPH. He’s a hero to most anyone who has eyes. He’s funny, charming, good looking and the man can sing! So if we’re lucky, he will grace us with a few musical numbers during the show.

2. Anyone Makes A Meth Reference: The entire country is talking Breaking Bad. Water coolers and social media have become war zones of spoiler alerts. We can only assume that the Emmys will be the same way.

3. Peter Dinklage Looks Bored: Master thespian Peter Dinklage will be a staple at the Emmys as long as his character survives on HBO’s Game of Thrones, but last year he always seemed to be looking bored out of his gourd. Maybe it’s because he knows he’ll be enduring the Emmys for years to come. See below for the Tyrion Lannister Shot recipe.

4. There’s a Jon Hamm “Wang Outline” Sighting: Mr. Mad Men is known for his lack of wearing anything supportive beneath his pantaloons. If Jon’s ham makes its way to your boob tube, EVERYONE MUST FINISH THEIR DRINK.

5. Anyone Makes a Downton Abbey Jab: Oh Britain, how you’ve blessed us with carefully crafted, well-written, and incredibly acted programming. So as Americans, we are bound to make fun of it.

6. SNL Cast Member Past/Present: Looking at the list of nominees, you may notice one thing: Lorne Michaels had a big part in launching their careers. The list of Saturday Night Live cast members in the nominees group is astounding. ONE DRINK FOR PRESENT MEMBERS, TWO DRINKS FOR ALUMNI.

7. Anyone References Lena Dunham’s Boobs: We love Girls. We truly do. But let’s be honest, we have seen Lena’s naked chest-buddies a bit much. We assume she will keep her top on for the Emmys, but you never know. IF SHE’S SPOTTED TOPLESS, EVERYONE MUST FINISH THEIR DRINKS.

8. Ty Burell is On Your TV: Modern Family may be the best comedy on television in the past 15 years. It is groundbreaking and has a dream cast that truly pulls the show together. But, man, we cannot love Ty Burrell enough. He is just perfect. See below recipe for a Ty Burrell Shot.

9. Anytime a Cast Member of Arrested Development or Louis CK is On Camera: Two of our favorite things of 2013 were the return of Arrested Development and the Louis CK: Oh My God HBO special. “We’ve made a huge mistake…”

10. Anytime You See Anthony Bourdain: Anthony Bourdain is nominated for an Emmy. Let us repeat that. Anthony Bourdain is nominated for an Emmy! Nothing is more Savory than Mr. Bourdain. He drinks, he smokes, he curses, and he cooks amazing food. Prove your love with a drink.

Click here to download the fancy printout for your gathering!

EMMY DRINK RECIPES INCLUDE:

The Tyrion Lannister Shot

The Ty Burrell Shot

The Doogie Stinson’s Dr. Horrible Magic Cocktail

The 30 Rocktail