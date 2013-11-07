StyleCaster
Share

Is Country Music Getting Chicer? See 9 Surprisingly Stylish Looks From The CMA Awards

What's hot
StyleCaster

Is Country Music Getting Chicer? See 9 Surprisingly Stylish Looks From The CMA Awards

Meghan Blalock
by

The annual CMA Awards are always an unapologetic homage to big voices, big sparkle, and big hair—though last night’s red carpet appeared to be a little more high-style. With ladies like Taylor Swift (who wore her standby red carpet designer Elie Saab) and Carrie Underwood (looking sleek in Ralph & Russo), we were impressed with the ladies’ modern looks (and hair!).

MORE: This Controversial Tank Top Calls Out Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriends

Granted, a few gowns—namely worn by Little Big Town singer Kimberly Schlambert and powerhouse vocalist Miranda Lambert—wouldn’t look out of place walking across a pageant stage with a sash and a crown, but the looks were definitely a step up from red carpets past, where glitter and hairspray reigned supreme.

MORE: Emmy Awards 2013: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Click through the gallery to see all the surprisingly stylish looks from the evening!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share