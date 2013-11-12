See All The Major Looks From Last Night’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards Dinner was last night in the Big Apple, and most of fashion’s biggest and brightest stars—as well as plenty of their celebrity friends—turned out to honor this year’s winner of the award which generally denotes the top rising designers to watch. This year’s big winners are Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osbourne of Public School, a street-inspired menswear collection based in New York.

Designer Zac Posen brought plus-size model Crystal Renn as his date, who stunned in a full-length oxblood cutout gown by the designer. Fashion industry favorite Ciara killed it in a head-to-toe Calvin Klein Collection pantsuit look, complete with a sharp white cape and dripping in Jennifer Fisher baubles. One of our perennial favorites, Julianne Moore, stuck with what works for her: a glittering mini by Tom Ford.

Click through the gallery to see our best-dressed of the night!