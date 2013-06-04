Red Carpet Recap: All The Fashion From The 2013 CFDA Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America hosted its annual awards ceremony in New York tonight–the Oscars of fashion, according to some—and fashion’s heavy hitters turned out in full force to honor their own best and brightest.

As always, the evening brought out a mix of industry veterans, models, and fashion-conscious Hollywood stars, with most attendees seriously stepping up their style game for the occasion.

Jessica Chastain looked glamorous and classic in a simple black LBD by Givenchy, while the unofficial princess of the CFDA, Ashley Olsen, served up a traditional helping of hobo-chic alongside younger sister Elizabeth, both clad in full-length billowing black dresses. Nicole Richie was all glamour in a completely backless gold Marc Jacobs Fall 2013 design, while Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour bucked tradition by wearing two rare accessories: a cobalt blue fur scarf (in June, mind you) and—gasp!—a smile.

The awards were doled out at New York’s Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, with Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez taking home the coveted Womenswear Designer of the Year award. Michelle Obama-loved Thom Browne received the Menswear Designer of the Year award, while Vera Wang took home the night’s top honor: the Lifetime Achievement Award.

