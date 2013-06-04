Red Carpet Recap: All The Fashion From The 2013 CFDA Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America hosted its annual awards ceremony in New York tonight–the Oscars of fashion, according to some—and fashion’s heavy hitters turned out in full force to honor their own best and brightest.
As always, the evening brought out a mix of industry veterans, models, and fashion-conscious Hollywood stars, with most attendees seriously stepping up their style game for the occasion.
Jessica Chastain looked glamorous and classic in a simple black LBD by Givenchy, while the unofficial princess of the CFDA, Ashley Olsen, served up a traditional helping of hobo-chic alongside younger sister Elizabeth, both clad in full-length billowing black dresses. Nicole Richie was all glamour in a completely backless gold Marc Jacobs Fall 2013 design, while Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour bucked tradition by wearing two rare accessories: a cobalt blue fur scarf (in June, mind you) and—gasp!—a smile.
The awards were doled out at New York’s Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, with Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez taking home the coveted Womenswear Designer of the Year award. Michelle Obama-loved Thom Browne received the Menswear Designer of the Year award, while Vera Wang took home the night’s top honor: the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Click through the gallery above to see what all the fashion stars wore to the CFDA Awards, and tell us in the comments below: who had your favorite look?
Alongside the brand's creative director Riccardo Tisci, Jessica Chastain wore a simple and strapless black Givenchy dress with her hair pulled back.
Photo:
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Swarovski
Nicole Richie wore a glimmering gold backless Marc Jacobs gown from his Fall 2013 collection.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Rooney Mara wore a black velvet design from Calvin Klein.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Model Lily Aldridge wore a head-to-toe look from The Row.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Sofia Vergara wore a curve-hugging gown in an emerald green Herve L. Leroux design, which she accessorized with plenty of Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Photo:
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Swarovski
Jessica Stam accompanied Rebecca Minkoff in a yellow peplum ensemble from the designer and a Fenton Fallon necklace.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Elizabeth and Ashley Olsen walked the red carpet in head-to-toe, billowing black frocks.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Always one of the most daring on the red carpet, Hailee Steinfeld looked age appropriate and chic in a printed Suno ensemble.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kerry Washington wore a poppy yellow satin gown by Jason Wu.
Photo:
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Swarovski
Shortly before being honored by Ralph Lauren with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Vera Wang walked the red carpet in a daring satin ensemble.
Photo:
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Swarovski
Thom Browne walks the carpet in a black short suit before taking home the Menswear Designer of the Year award.
Photo:
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Swarovski
Tory Burch opted for a long-sleeved, floor-length purple Chanel gown bedecked with an oversized floral pattern.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Anna Wintour, who brought daughter Bee as her date, wore a cobalt blue fur collar, a houndstooth jacket, and a blue floral skirt with nude sandals.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Olivia Palermo wore a fringed Spring 2013 dress by Dennis Basso with gold accents.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr wore a blue jacquard cave-print dress by one of the night's big winners, Proenza Schouler.
Photo:
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Swarovski
Hilary Rhoda stepped onto the black-and-white carpet in a similarly coordinating gown by Helmut Lang, strappy black sandals, and a low bun with a middle part.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio left little to the imagination in an open-back white gown.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Supermodel Linda Evangelista wore a floor-length black satin-and-tulle gown, complementing it with Harry Winston jewels.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Kate Mara wore a black lace Dolce & Gabbana frock with a vivid jade statement necklace.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Designer Rebecca Minkoff shows some serious leg in a sleek black dress.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
J.Crew mastermind Jenna Lyons wore a suit in satin, plus a multi-colored clutch and minimalistic cobalt pumps.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet wore a floor-length red gown of her own design.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Designer Erin Fetherston wore a glimmering gold strapless gown with a coordinating satin belt at the waist.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Stylist Brad Goreski showed no fear at mixing patterns, as he donned a two-piece suit in contrasting plaids and a whale-print tie.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Ireland Baldwin wore a striking, deep-plunging red gown.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Ellie Kemper hit the red carpet in a unique printed look from Naeem Khan's Fall 2013 collection.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Actress Juliette Lewis wore a peach-colored design by her date for the evening, Zac Posen.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Designer Cynthia Rowley went for a daring sheer two-piece design, pairing it with an oversized statement necklace and patterned pumps.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Designer Mara Hoffman joined "Girls" star Jemima Kirke, both of them matching the event's black-and-white carpet.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Hillary Clinton took to the stage in a striking navy Oscar de la Renta pantsuit to present the designer with the CFDA's Founders Award.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images