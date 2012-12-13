A Look At 2012’s 10 Most-Recognized Designers

With 2012 nearing a close, WWD released its top 10 most-recognized designer brands list, with American designers Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Ralph Lauren snagging the top three spots.

What propels a brand to be “most recognized?” Historical presence, advertising, and even controversy have proven to influence a brand’s recognition (of course, a certain creative director with a kitten and a track record of famously wacky quotes could be a factor).

Lastly—and most obviously—the clothes do their part in raising a brand’s awareness and solidifying a particular aesthetic. To find out what brand’s scored a spot on the list, and more importantly, why, click through our slideshow of the 10 most-recognized designer brands of 2012.