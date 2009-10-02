2012 Movie Trailer: New Preview!

Included in last night’s Grey’s Anatomy was an extended sneak preview of Sony Picture’s upcoming apocalypse film, 2012. Based on what we saw, we are already excited for the future rollercoaster stimulation-ride that will surely be based on this over-the-top action film. The film doesn’t appear to take advantage of its awesome premise (ancient calendars, mystical beliefs, eerie calculations), and instead focuses on standard destruction, fiery mayhem, and lots of screaming.

The extended preview, which centers on the Mayan’s (and many other ancient culture’s) belief that the world will end in 2012, looks exactly like it could be a ride at Six Flags, and doesn’t appear to have any connection with the mysterious and unnerving ancient history on which the plot is based.

John Cusack is Jackson Curtis, a father and husband who exhibits adrenaline-fueled fearlessness is his attempt to save his family from the end of the world: California literally falling into the ocean.

Check out the preview below, and let us know what you think: