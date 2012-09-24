2012 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Trend: Colorful Gowns

Much like the Spring 2013 runways, there were a slew of trends on last night’s Emmys red carpet. From classic, minimal silhouettes to embellished looks, TV biggest stars displayed pulled out their best – and worst – looks. While there wasn’t any clear-cut influences in terms of dress shape and fit, just about everyone played up one of the biggest looks of the season: bold colors.

Especially popular were bright yellow and deep burgundy, providing pleasant contrast. And, though several small-screen ladies attempted to sport shades seafoam, it was Sofia Vergara who stole the show in her Zuhair Murad number. Other standouts: Julianne Moore killed it in that vivacious yellow Christian Dior couture gown that turned heads during last Couture Fashion Week and Allison Williams was a vision in kelly green Oscar de la Renta.

Read on to see the best of the Emmys’ colorful crop of gowns.