2011 Emmys: We Rate The Best & Worst Looks From the Show

Love the Emmys as much as we do? We’ll be here all night, giving you the hot scoop on who shows up, what they’re wearing, and most importantly, if anyone does anything worthy of Page Six infamy tomorrow morning.
Check Out Our Emmys Coverage: The Best and The Brightest Red Hot Looks From The Emmys
Stick with StyleCaster for all of your Emmy needs, and let us know who you think looks fab so far!
Sexy Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev did not walk the red carpet with rumored boyfriend and costar Ian Somerhalder, but she still managed to look ultra-glam in a red strapless Donna Karan, which she accessorized with some Brian Atwood stilettos and Neil Lane jewelry.
Former Dexter star Julia Stiles in a strapless, lavender Georges Hoebeika gown with detailed bodice. The dress fits her like a glove but we would have liked to see a necklace or another accessory.
Glee star Lea Michele looks lovely in this red Marchesa. It's super chic and comfortable choice, leading the way for the big jersey dress trend of the evening. Sometimes we think she overdoes it, but this is elegant, basic, and great for the carpet. Red is a major trend tonight. Wait 'til you see the back!
Jayma Mays from Glee in Zuhair Murad.
Christine Baranski looking elegant as always as she pays a visit to E!'s Glam Cam.
Cat Deeley stuns in Monique Lhuillier. Love the hair and love her too!
Christina Hendricks in Australian designer Joanna Johnson's gown with a slit up the middle.
Sarah Hyland, in custom Christian Siriano, talked about the recent controversy, where she allegedly imitated Lea Michele on E!'s Fashion Police.
Gwyneth Paltrow in a somewhat bizarre crop top Pucci situation. Is it wrong that I love this?
Stay tuned for a full-length shot of Minka Kelly's Dior dress. Let's just say it's a little too Morticia Adams for my taste. But props on the hair and makeup!
Kelly Osbourne looking chic in J. Mendel.
This is a look I just can't get behind. Check out Julianna Marguiles in Armani Privé.
Sofia Vergara in a Vera Wang frock. I am not completely crazy about the dress, but I love this color on her.
Giuliana Rancic in Roberto Cavalli with Christian Louboutin shoes.
Heidi Klum in Christian Siriano.
Kerry Washington looks stunning in her Zuhair Murad frock.