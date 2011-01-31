2011 DVF Awards: A Wayward Brazilian Won’t Keep Diane Down!

In yet another testament to the global power phenomenon that is Diane von Furstenberg, the United Nations will be making some room for the second annual DVF Awards. Even after being attacked by a wayward Brazilian, this woman still means business.

On a more serious note, the commemoration honors women that are as passionate as they are committed to stimulating political and socioeconomic change that resonates within their communities and beyond. Diane, along with journalist extraordinaire Tina Brown, will present in a ceremony slated for March 11. Last year’s ceremony was attended by the likes of Meryl Streep and Ingrid Betancourt.

Acting as a catalyst for continued progress, the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation will award four women with a $50,000 grant to sustain and further the stretch of their efforts two to women in the Vital Voices Global Network, one to a public figure who has demonstrated resonating leadership and one to the “People’s Voice” winner.

As if you weren’t inspired enough, your vote could be your ticket to win a trip to New York City, draped in DVF, to attend the 2011 DVF Awards. Nominees include Lyn Pentecost of The Lower Eastside Girls Club, Malika Saada Saar of The Rebecca Project, Zeinab Eyega of Sauti Yetu Center for African Women, Taryn Davis of The American Widow Project and Susannah Shakow of Running Start. Head here to find out more about the ladies of honor. Polls close February 15th so get moving!