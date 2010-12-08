2010’s Model Of The Year: Lara Stone Or Lindsey Wixson?

Last night at the British Fashion Awards, Lara Stone walked away with the award for Model of the Year. Not a huge surprise, we know. But last weekend, in Sally Singer’s first issue of T Magazine, fellow gap-tooth beauty Lindsey Wixson was featured as the publication’s “breakout” Model of the Year. While these choices are pretty obvious, it got us thinking Which model deserves to be crowned Queen of 2010? Since both contenders are editorially ubiquitous, we’ve compiled their most notable stats below, and used the hard facts to come to a decision.

MODELS.COM RANKING:

Lara Stone #1

Lindsey Wixson #12

2010 MAGAZINE COVERS:

Lara Stone

Interview, March 2010.

Love, Spring 2010.

Vogue Paris, October 2010 (90th Anniversary Issue).

Vogue UK, November 2010.

Vogue China, December 2010.

Lindsey Wixson

i-D, Pre-Fall 2010.

2010 CAMPAIGNS:

Lara Stone

Louis Vuitton, Spring 2010.

Jaeger London, Spring 2010.

Versus by Versace Fragrance, Spring 2010.

H&M Swim, Summer 2010.

Calvin Klein Collection, Jeans, and cK, Fall 2010.

DKNY Fragrance, Fall 2010.

Prada Fragrance, Fall 2010.

Lindsey Wixson

Miu Miu, Spring 2010.

Miu Miu, Fall 2010.

Jill Stuart Beauty, Fall 2010.

Versace Vanitas Fragrance, Fall 2010.

Galliano by John Galliano, Fall 2010.

RUNWAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Lara Stone

Givenchy Haute Couture, Spring 2010.

Chanel Haute Couture, Spring 2010.

Closed Calvin Klein, Spring 2011, in a global season exclusive.

Lindsey Wixson

Opens Miu Miu, Fall 2010.

Closes Missoni, Fall 2010.

Closes Sophia Kokosalaki, Fall 2010.

Opens Iceberg, Spring 2011.

Opens Missoni, Spring 2011.

Closes Jonathan Saunders, Spring 2011.

Closes Moschino, Spring 2011.

Closes Sportmax, Spring 2011.

Walked Lanvin x H&M Couture Show, November 2011.

Based on the above, it seems that the clear winner is Lara, right? Not so fast. Lindsey only broke onto the scene in late 2009, and rose to success faster than anyone we can remember, so it’s a really close call. But, we’ve decided to call this one for Lara. Her Calvin Klein exclusive contract, slew of magazine covers and fairy tale wedding to David Walliams all add up to one pretty great year. Plus, Lara is ten years Lindsey’s senior, so the 16-year-old Miss Wixson has plenty of time to climb to the top. Congratulations, Lara! We’re looking forward to seeing much more of you in 2011 if the Pirelli Calendar preview is any indication, it’ll be another one for the history books.