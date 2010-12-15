2010 Year In Fashion: The Heartbreaks And Breakups

When looking back on the past year (or any year for that matter), it can be bittersweet to reflect on how many things have changed, for better or for worse. The same goes for the fashion world, where relationships, business ventures and “it” statuses transition as quickly as passing trends. There was, of course, one unbelievable tragedy that fell upon the fashion world in 2010 the untimely death of the brilliant Alexander McQueen in February. Nothing else can compare to the loss that we felt when we heard the news the fashion industry as a whole changed forever the day he died.

This year brought about plenty of other ups and downs albeit petty ones compared to McQueen’s death but, alas, as Robert Frost once wrote, nothing gold can stay. Here are some of the heartbreaks and breakups that we’ll never forget from 2010.