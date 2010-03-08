2010 Academy Awards: Best Dressed of the Night!

It was a night of big winners and even bigger fashion at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards last night. Stars and Hollywood heavyweights alike flocked to the Kodak Theatre to find out who would take home the coveted golden statue. From Maggie Gyllenhaal to Carey Mulligan, we count down our favorite red carpet looks.

1. Sandra Bullock (above)

One of the big winners of the night was Sandra Bullock, who received an award for Best Actress for The Blind Side. Bullock looked radiant in this Marchesa gown. We also love the simple makeup and overall styling; the subtle throwback to Old Hollywood glamour automatically made her a winner in our book.

2. Zoe Saldana

Avatar star Zoe Saldana made quite an impact in this Givenchy Haute Couture dress. Noted as one of the more daring looks of the night, this is the sort of dress that requires a particular type of fearless confidence. If anyone can pull this off, it’s Saldana. From the ruffles to the bejeweled bodice, we love the combination of elegance and couture.

3. Miley Cyrus

Disney’s queen bee looked surprisingly mature in this Jenny Packham dress. The neutral color, coupled with the corset-inspired bodice, creates an air of adult sophistication, while the sparkles allow the gown to retain its youthful allure.

4. Cameron Diaz

Although she was only there to present, Cameron Diaz turned heads in her Armani Priv gown. The classic silhouette offsets the dress’ elaborate beading, while Diaz’s fresh-faced makeup showcases her effortless, California girl appeal.

5. Carey Mulligan

Best Actress nominee Carey Mulligan dazzled in Prada. Mulligan played up her fun, fashionable persona with this dress– apparent by its miniature knife, fork, and scissors charms. Topped off by her newly bleached pixie cut, Mulligan’s ensemble was a reflection of her own quirky red carpet spirit.

6. Kristen Stewart

Do our eyes deceive us? Could this be the same Kristen Stewart that showed up to the NYC Remember Me premiere in lace leggings and an inside-out tee? Stewart was disarmingly chic in this strapless gown by Monique Lhullier. She completed the look with an H.Stern diamond marquis bracelet in 18K white gold.

7. Maggie Gyllenhaal

This body-conscious Dries Van Noten dress seemed to be the perfect fit for Maggie Gyllenhaal, who’s become notable for her unconventional and edgy red carpet style. Although the Crazy Heart actress didn’t take home a statue, we applaud Gyllenhaal for her ability to select unique patterns.

8. Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker was golden in Chanel Haute Couture. The Sex and the City actress proved she’s still qualified to retain her title of fashionista. In addition to the color, we love the simple silhouette and the floral detail featured along her neckline.



9. Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet embodied refined chic in this champagne-hued YSL number. However, it seemed that it was all about the jewels. The presenter and last year’s Best Actress winner wore a $2.5 million yellow diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

10. Penelope Cruz

We love this burgundy Donna Karan gown worn by Penelope Cruz. The pleats give this dress an interesting appeal, as does the unexpected cut of the neckline.

11. Rachel McAdams

Maggie Gyllenhaal wasn’t the only star to sport a gown with a paint-inspired print. Sherlock Holmes star Rachel McAdams was an artistic vision in this Elie Saab Haute Couture ensemble. The flow and draping of the silk organza makes this dress look like a watercolor canvas turned red carpet stunner.

12. Queen Latifah

We love this one-shouldered Badgley Mischka Couture gown worn by Queen Latifah. The embellishments add the right amount of sparkle, while the fit is figure-flattering.

13. Demi Moore

Demi Moore looked glamorous in this ruffled and tiered Atelier Versace gown. Not everyone can pull off such a pale color, but Moore seems to be an exception.

14. Amanda Seyfried

Presenter Amanda Seyfried played up her pale, ethereal beauty with this sea foam Armani Priv gown. In addition, we love her no-fuss, fresh-faced makeup and statement cuff bracelet.

15. Gabourey Sidibe

Best Actress nominee Gabourey Sidibe looked classy in this blue Marchesa gown. The draping of the fabric, combined with the addition of floral appliqus, make this dress anything but boring.

16. Meryl Streep

Polished and posh are two words that come to mind when looking at Meryl Streep. We love this 3/4 length sleeve Chris March dress– and the scoop neck is sexy, but still perfectly age appropriate. Meryl is always a winner in our books– for her acting skills and her red carpet style.

[Images: BauerGriffin, INFevents]

