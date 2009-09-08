2009 VMA Nominees Are…

The MTV Video Music Awards are anything but uptight. From Borat landing crotch-first on Eminem’s head, to Russell Brand making his highly-anticipated U.S. debut, these are not the Oscars by any means. This year, on September 13 (right smack in the middle of Fashion Week, so you can take a stylish breather), the 2009 VMAs will be host to God-knows-what; all we know is that this awards show is the best reminder of teenager-dom since Carson Daly, The OC, and making out in the back of your parents’ minivan listening to Death Cab.

The nominees for the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards are:

Video of the Year

Beyonce: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on it)”

Britney Spears: “Womanizer”

Eminem: “We Made You”

Kanye West: “Love Lockdown”

Lady Gaga: “Poker Face”

Best Female Video:

Beyonce: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on it)”

Katy Perry: “Hot n Cold”

Kelly Clarkson: “My Life Would Suck Without You”

Lady Gaga: “Poker Face”

Pink: “So What”

Taylor Swift: “You Belong to Me”

Best Hip Hop Video

Asher Roth: “I Love College”

Eminem: “We Made You”

Flo Rida: “Right Round”

Jay-Z: “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-tune)”

Kanye West: “Love Lockdown”

Best Male Video

Eminem: “We Made You”

Jay-Z: “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-tune)”

Kanye West: “Love Lockdown”

Ne-Yo: “Miss Independent”

T.I. featuring Rihanna: “Live Your Life”

Best New Artist

3OH!3: “Don’t Trust Me”

Asher Roth: “I Love College”

Drake: “Best I Ever Had”

Lady Gaga: “Poker Face”

Kid Cudi: “Day N Night”

Best Pop Video

Beyonce: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on it)”

Britney Spears: “Womanizer”

Cobra Starship: “Good Girls Go Bad”

Lady Gaga: “Poker Face”

Wisin y Yandel: “Abusadora”

Best Rock Video

Coldplay: “Viva la Vida”

Fall Out Boy: “I Don’t Care”

Green Day: “21 Guns”

Kings of Leon: “Use Somebody”

Paramore: “Decode”

Breakthrough Video

Anjulie: “Bloom”

Bat for Lashes: “Daniel”

Chairlift: “Evident Utensil”

Cold War Kids: “I’ve Seen Enough”

Death Cab for Cutie: “Grapevine Fires”

Gnarls Barkley: “Who’s Gonna Save My Soul”

Major Lazer: “Hold the Line”

Matt and Kim: “Lessons Learned”

Passion Pit: “The Reeling”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Heads Will Roll”

Best Video (That Should Have Won a Moonman)

Beastie Boys: “Sabotage”

Bjork: “Human Behavior”

David Lee Roth: “California Girls”

Dr. Dre: “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang”

Foo Fighters: “Everlong”

George Michael: “Freedom”

OK Go: “Here it Goes Again”

Radiohead: “Karma Police”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: “Into the Great Wide Open”

U2: “Where the Streets Have No Name”