2009 VMA Nominees Are…

The MTV Video Music Awards are anything but uptight. From Borat landing crotch-first on Eminem’s head, to Russell Brand making his highly-anticipated U.S. debut, these are not the Oscars by any means. This year, on September 13 (right smack in the middle of Fashion Week, so you can take a stylish breather), the 2009 VMAs will be host to God-knows-what; all we know is that this awards show is the best reminder of teenager-dom since Carson Daly, The OC, and making out in the back of your parents’ minivan listening to Death Cab.
The nominees for the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards are:
Video of the Year
Beyonce: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on it)”
Britney Spears: “Womanizer”
Eminem: “We Made You”
Kanye West: “Love Lockdown”
Lady Gaga: “Poker Face”
Best Female Video:
Beyonce: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on it)”
Katy Perry: “Hot n Cold”
Kelly Clarkson: “My Life Would Suck Without You”
Lady Gaga: “Poker Face”
Pink: “So What”
Taylor Swift: “You Belong to Me”
Best Hip Hop Video
Asher Roth: “I Love College”
Eminem: “We Made You”
Flo Rida: “Right Round”
Jay-Z: “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-tune)”
Kanye West: “Love Lockdown”
Best Male Video
Eminem: “We Made You”
Jay-Z: “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-tune)”
Kanye West: “Love Lockdown”
Ne-Yo: “Miss Independent”
T.I. featuring Rihanna: “Live Your Life”
Best New Artist
3OH!3: “Don’t Trust Me”
Asher Roth: “I Love College”
Drake: “Best I Ever Had”
Lady Gaga: “Poker Face”
Kid Cudi: “Day N Night”
Best Pop Video
Beyonce: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on it)”
Britney Spears: “Womanizer”
Cobra Starship: “Good Girls Go Bad”
Lady Gaga: “Poker Face”
Wisin y Yandel: “Abusadora”
Best Rock Video
Coldplay: “Viva la Vida”
Fall Out Boy: “I Don’t Care”
Green Day: “21 Guns”
Kings of Leon: “Use Somebody”
Paramore: “Decode”
Breakthrough Video
Anjulie: “Bloom”
Bat for Lashes: “Daniel”
Chairlift: “Evident Utensil”
Cold War Kids: “I’ve Seen Enough”
Death Cab for Cutie: “Grapevine Fires”
Gnarls Barkley: “Who’s Gonna Save My Soul”
Major Lazer: “Hold the Line”
Matt and Kim: “Lessons Learned”
Passion Pit: “The Reeling”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Heads Will Roll”
Best Video (That Should Have Won a Moonman)
Beastie Boys: “Sabotage”
Bjork: “Human Behavior”
David Lee Roth: “California Girls”
Dr. Dre: “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang”
Foo Fighters: “Everlong”
George Michael: “Freedom”
OK Go: “Here it Goes Again”
Radiohead: “Karma Police”
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: “Into the Great Wide Open”
U2: “Where the Streets Have No Name”