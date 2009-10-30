2009 NY Marathon: Yigal Azrouel, Veronica Webb Among the Nearly 40,000 Runners.

Fashion is getting active! This year, designer Yigal Azrouel and former model Veronica Webb are set to run the 26.2-mile ING New York City marathon on Sunday, November 1. While Azrouel is running to his own health, Webb will be running for the Harlem United Community AIDS Center. Azrouel is aiming to finish the marathon with an overall time under 3:15 in order to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

The New York City Marathon attracts approximately 40,000 runners yearly, with tens of thousands more applying and prizes totaling closet to $600,000.

