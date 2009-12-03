2009 Grammy Nominations Announced

The 52nd Grammy nominations were announced last night. No big surprise that Beyonce led the nominees with ten nominations including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift received eight nominations including Song of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, and Best Country Album. For a full list of nominees, click here.

After the American Music Awards managed to book Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna to perform at their ceremony, the Grammys were left with Black Eyed Peas, Maxwell, and one third of the Jonas Brothers: Nick Jonas. LL Cool J will be hosting the ceremony as well, so…Let’s see how that goes…

Grammys, what the hell happened this year? They should start holding their awards hostage until people agree to perform. Just like the Nickelodeon Kid Choice Awards.