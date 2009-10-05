2009 Fall Fashion – Commonwealth Utilities

With the plethora of menswear designers currently in existence, it’s often hard to find the one emerging label that really takes a strong stance in the masculine fashion world. Enter Commonwealth Utilities, the brainchild of Anthony Keegan (Canadian) and Richard Christiansen (Australian). After meeting each other while working side by side in a bar, Keegan went on to pursue his career in fashion design, working with giants such as Armani, Versace, and Donna Karan. Christiansen, who New York Magazine recently dubbed “a human exclamation point,” went on to work in the world of editorial, and is now the creative force behind luxury advertising agency Chandelier Creative.

Together, they formed their uber-chic menswear line and show no signs of slowing down. Their full collection features wearable garments that spans the downtown to uptown crowd, featuring contemporary gear with a twist. Whether it’s found in the detailing or the stitching, these clothes, much due to their presentations, also convey an aura of sex, as Keegan previously announced “I want our guy to look like he’s getting it regular.”

While their collection may have captured the eyes of international editors – their design aesthetic and business plan also caught the attention of New York Rangers Sean Avery. Avery, who approached the boys earlier this year, now acts as a consultant and marketing pitchman for the new label, and will be involved in all aspects of CU for the upcoming year.

With their Spring 2010 collection presented at Astor Place Hair during NYFW and a recent collaboration with famed Stubbs and Wootton (The Rachel Zoe Project’s cult fixture Brad Goreski is a big fan)- the CUU team is definitely taking the design world by storm. Take a peek at their recent video directed by Nicolas Wagner featuring the everyday man in transforming into the Commonwealth Utilities gentleman, showcasing their SS10 collection.

Untitled from The Malcolm on Vimeo.