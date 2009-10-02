2009 Fall Fashion: 1 Piece, 5 Ways

Sequins are a huge fall trend that can be tricky to pull off. How and when to wear them is always a cause for discussion. I asked the StyleCaster girls to lend a helping hand by showing us exactly how they would incorporate this major fall trend into their wardrobes. Take a look at how 1 sequined piece can take on 5 completely different personalities.
As you can see in the picture above, I would make sequins completely work appropriate by pairing it with slouchy, wide leg trousers by Helmut Lang and a simple white tank. You can’t see but I am wearing towering pony hair, leopard print Christian Louboutin wedges that have been swallowed up by my pants.
Karen Wisdom plays with textures by adding a knit cap and patterned wool tights from Topshop. I love how the bolero has updated all of those basic staples that I already have in my closet. I’m definitely giving this look a try.
Elizabeth Monson updates her weekend staples with a little sparkle. I have about a dozen striped shirts in my closet that I am going to experiment with to re-create this look.
Carol Han is known for her glam style. I love how Carol pumps up the sex appeal of the simple Tony Cohen neutral long sleeve knit dress.
Janice Chou takes it down a notch with a vintage band tee and Levi’s shorts. I like the surprise element of mixing an old tee shirt with something really special.
Zara Bolero, $99, at zara.com
If you are in need of more inspiration, take a look at some of my favorite runway images from Fall 2009.
Twenty8Twelve
Alexandre Herchcovitch
Gucci
Stella McCartney
3.1 Phillip Lim