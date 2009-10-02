2009 Fall Fashion: 1 Piece, 5 Ways

Sequins are a huge fall trend that can be tricky to pull off. How and when to wear them is always a cause for discussion. I asked the StyleCaster girls to lend a helping hand by showing us exactly how they would incorporate this major fall trend into their wardrobes. Take a look at how 1 sequined piece can take on 5 completely different personalities.

As you can see in the picture above, I would make sequins completely work appropriate by pairing it with slouchy, wide leg trousers by Helmut Lang and a simple white tank. You can’t see but I am wearing towering pony hair, leopard print Christian Louboutin wedges that have been swallowed up by my pants.

Karen Wisdom plays with textures by adding a knit cap and patterned wool tights from Topshop. I love how the bolero has updated all of those basic staples that I already have in my closet. I’m definitely giving this look a try.

Elizabeth Monson updates her weekend staples with a little sparkle. I have about a dozen striped shirts in my closet that I am going to experiment with to re-create this look.

Carol Han is known for her glam style. I love how Carol pumps up the sex appeal of the simple Tony Cohen neutral long sleeve knit dress.

Janice Chou takes it down a notch with a vintage band tee and Levi’s shorts. I like the surprise element of mixing an old tee shirt with something really special.

Zara Bolero, $99, at zara.com

If you are in need of more inspiration, take a look at some of my favorite runway images from Fall 2009.

Twenty8Twelve

Alexandre Herchcovitch

Gucci

Stella McCartney

3.1 Phillip Lim

Here are more of my favorite sequins pieces in stores now.