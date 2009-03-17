2009 CFDA Nominees

StyleCaster
The CFDA has announced their nominees for the 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards which will be held at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall.

Womenswear Designer of the Year:
Marc Jacobs
Narciso Rodriguez
Laura and Kate Mulleavy for Rodarte

Menswear Designer of the Year:
Italo Zucchelli for Calvin Klein Collection
Michael Bastian
Scott Sternberg for Band of Outsiders

Accessory Designer of the Year:
Marc Jacobs
Vera Wang
Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler

Swarovski Award for Womenswear:
Thakoon Panichgul
Alexander Wang
Jason Wu

Swarovski Award for Menswear:
Patrick Ervell
Robert Geller
Tim Hamilton

Swarovski Award for Accessory Design:
Albertus Q. Swanepoel
Alejandro Ingelmo
Justin Guinta for Subversive Jewelry

