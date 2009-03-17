2009 CFDA Nominees

The CFDA has announced their nominees for the 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards which will be held at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall.
Womenswear Designer of the Year:
Marc Jacobs
Narciso Rodriguez
Laura and Kate Mulleavy for Rodarte
Menswear Designer of the Year:
Italo Zucchelli for Calvin Klein Collection
Michael Bastian
Scott Sternberg for Band of Outsiders
Accessory Designer of the Year:
Marc Jacobs
Vera Wang
Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler
Swarovski Award for Womenswear:
Thakoon Panichgul
Alexander Wang
Jason Wu
Swarovski Award for Menswear:
Patrick Ervell
Robert Geller
Tim Hamilton
Swarovski Award for Accessory Design:
Albertus Q. Swanepoel
Alejandro Ingelmo
Justin Guinta for Subversive Jewelry