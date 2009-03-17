2009 CFDA Nominees

The CFDA has announced their nominees for the 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards which will be held at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall.

Womenswear Designer of the Year:

Marc Jacobs

Narciso Rodriguez

Laura and Kate Mulleavy for Rodarte

Menswear Designer of the Year:

Italo Zucchelli for Calvin Klein Collection

Michael Bastian

Scott Sternberg for Band of Outsiders

Accessory Designer of the Year:

Marc Jacobs

Vera Wang

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler

Swarovski Award for Womenswear:

Thakoon Panichgul

Alexander Wang

Jason Wu

Swarovski Award for Menswear:

Patrick Ervell

Robert Geller

Tim Hamilton

Swarovski Award for Accessory Design:

Albertus Q. Swanepoel

Alejandro Ingelmo

Justin Guinta for Subversive Jewelry