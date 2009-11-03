2009 ACE Awards: Aggy, Lady Gaga, DVF and More

We love when our favorite fashion celebrities get dolled up for a night in New York. Knowing that they’re partying probably only a few blocks from where we live renews our excitement for the city. Here’s a look at a few of our favorites from last night’s ACE Awards:

Diane von Furstenberg and Molly Sims in matching coats and shoes. Both look lovely in their glitz and glam minis.

Before Lady Gaga‘s outrageous style, there was and always will be the iconic Betsey Johnson sporting neons, necklaces, and non-traditional hairstyles.

Marc Jacobs and Lorenzo Martone. Marc dons his kilt and bow tie, while Lorenzo keeps it more traditional.

Erin Wasson‘s style for the ACE awards was modern glamour at its finest.

Agyness Deyn sporting some seriously heavy eye makeup.

Christian Siriano totes around a Givenchy bag as big as him. We wonder what he’s got in there, possibly the tapes from his highly-anticipated reality TV show?