StyleCaster
Share

2009 ACE Awards: Aggy, Lady Gaga, DVF and More

What's hot
StyleCaster

2009 ACE Awards: Aggy, Lady Gaga, DVF and More

Arielle
by

We love when our favorite fashion celebrities get dolled up for a night in New York. Knowing that they’re partying probably only a few blocks from where we live renews our excitement for the city. Here’s a look at a few of our favorites from last night’s ACE Awards:

image

Diane von Furstenberg and Molly Sims in matching coats and shoes. Both look lovely in their glitz and glam minis.

image

Before Lady Gaga‘s outrageous style, there was and always will be the iconic Betsey Johnson sporting neons, necklaces, and non-traditional hairstyles.

image

Marc Jacobs and Lorenzo Martone. Marc dons his kilt and bow tie, while Lorenzo keeps it more traditional.

image

Erin Wasson‘s style for the ACE awards was modern glamour at its finest.

image

Agyness Deyn sporting some seriously heavy eye makeup.

image

Christian Siriano totes around a Givenchy bag as big as him. We wonder what he’s got in there, possibly the tapes from his highly-anticipated reality TV show?

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share