2000s Style: 10 Girls Who Define The Decade In Fashion

We can list the girls who matter from the 60s (Jane Birkin), 70s (Farrah, Bianca), 80s (Debbie Harry, Joan Jett), and 90s (Courtney Love, Carolyn Bessette) with the same amount of thought that goes into getting a mani pedi, but is it possible to know the girls who will define the decade while we’re still sort of in it?

The 2000s might be considered the era of high-low fashion. It’s been all about vintage, diffusion lines, celebrity influence and of course, the fashion blogger. We’re listing the ten girls who we think will still be icons in 20 years consider it a bit of a time capsule. If all else fails and their fame is fleeting, just about every one of them still has their own fashion line for now.