20 Years of Madame Menkes

The first time viewers are introduced to diabolic editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada,” the draconian lady—a loosely veiled version of Anna Wintour, real life editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, and one of fashion’s most influential, imposing personalities—is seen reading the International Herald Tribune.

This is no coincidence.

Die-hard fashion fans know that the IHT’s Style Editor, Suzy Menkes, is the other most powerful editor who wields wicked influence over the fashion community with her runway reviews, and thus is loved and feared—sometimes simultaneously. [Full disclosure: I worked closely with Suzy as the Fashion Assistant at the IHT in 2007.]

Samurai Suzy, as she is sometimes known for her take-no-prisoners signature pompadour and the vicious slice of her tongue, celebrated 20 years at the International Herald Tribune this season in Paris, though she was writing about fashion at the London Times for many years before that. The most illustrious designers, editors and important players in the fashion world came out to fete the grande dame, and show their respect to the woman whose reviews hold tremendous weight and can impact careers for better or worse.

Most people have probably never heard of Suzy or know about her authority, because she doesn’t helm a magazine with a huge staff. But everyone always wants to know what Suzy said about last night’s collections.

Her Style column, printed Tuesdays in the IHT (and daily during fashion shows) is under the radar for most Americans, but hers is one of the most highly sought-after opinions among the fashion crowd. And her oeuvre (1.7 million words and counting) is that much more impressive because Suzy’s army is an army of one. While magazine editors have a month to put together an issue and split the duties among a large crew, Suzy will see as many as 10 shows in a day, and write about them all for publication in tomorrow’s paper. Her work ethic and output are staggering.



Felicitations, Madame Menkes! Tous mes voeux.