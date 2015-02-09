StyleCaster
Share

20 Ways to Look Cool in Colored Fur

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Ways to Look Cool in Colored Fur

Kristen Bousquet
by
11 Shares
20 Ways to Look Cool in Colored Fur
20 Start slideshow

Fur—both real and faux—made a strong showing on Fall/Winter runways in various forms, but it was the use of bold colors that really caught our eye and, apparently, the eye of fashion girls everywhere judging by the surge of colorful fur pieces we’ve spotted lately.

MORE: ‘I Wear Real Fur—and I’m Not Ashamed

To see some serious inspiration for styling colored fur pieces—we’re talking coats, scarves, hats, and more—like a street style star, click through the slideshow above, then head over here to shop a variety of multicolored fur pieces! 

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Nathalie Kemna

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Nathalie Kemna

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Kolorowa Dusza

Photo: Samieze

Photo: Kalue Diary

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Tatti Style

Photo: Fashion Whit

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Alina Keller

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Toks Blog

Photo: Crimenes de la Moda

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best BAFTA Fashion

The Best BAFTA Fashion
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share