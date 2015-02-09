20 Ways to Look Cool in Colored Fur

Fur—both real and faux—made a strong showing on Fall/Winter runways in various forms, but it was the use of bold colors that really caught our eye and, apparently, the eye of fashion girls everywhere judging by the surge of colorful fur pieces we’ve spotted lately.

To see some serious inspiration for styling colored fur pieces—we’re talking coats, scarves, hats, and more—like a street style star, click through the slideshow above, then head over here to shop a variety of multicolored fur pieces!