20 Ways to Interpret 1970s Style in 2015

Between flared jeans, fringe, suede, and floppy hats, it’s clear that our favorite bloggers, street style stars and fashion insiders are embracing the 1970s in a big, big way.

Free spirit, hippie, bohemian—whatever you call it—you can bet you’ll be seeing everyone and their mother working ’70s-inspired pieces into their Fall 2015 wardrobes, as evidenced by the runways during New York Fashion Week, but it’s not too early to start.

To see how you can turn vintage ’70s boho looks into something modern and wearable for the 2015 girl, click through the slideshow above!