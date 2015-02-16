StyleCaster
20 Ways to Interpret 1970s Style in 2015

Kristen Bousquet
by
Between flared jeans, fringe, suede, and floppy hats, it’s clear that our favorite bloggers, street style stars and fashion insiders are embracing the 1970s in a big, big way.

Free spirit, hippie, bohemian—whatever you call it—you can bet you’ll be seeing everyone and their mother working ’70s-inspired pieces into their Fall 2015 wardrobes, as evidenced by the runways during New York Fashion Week, but it’s not too early to start.

To see how you can turn vintage ’70s boho looks into something modern and wearable for the 2015 girl, click through the slideshow above!

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Mind Body Swag

Photo: Anna Wii

Photo: Marilyn's Closet Blog

Photo: Helibells

Photo: The Glam and Glitter

Photo: Style is Fresh

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Fashion Zen

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Framboise Fashion

Photo: Claudine RO

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Moderosa

Photo: Mes Voyages a Paris

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

