20 Wall Mirrors To Jazz Up Your Apartment!

Kerry Pieri
by
Every girl needs a chic mirror how else will you check your lipstick application? But a wall mirror isn’t just for your beauty routine, it can do wonders to perk up your room. Whether you tend towards glam, rustic, modern or classic, a well-placed looking glass provides welcome depth to any room.

Vanity not withstanding, we’ve rounded up 20 of our favorite finds from investment-worthy reflection to serious savings. Check out the slideshow above and see which is the fairest of them all.

Sun-inspired mirror 33.5" diameter, $169, by Z Gallerie

Moroccan zinc mirror, 43" across, $849, by Restoration Hardware

Black Queen Anne mirror, 38" long, $595, by Jonathan Adler

Beveled round mirror, 19.58" diameter, $19.99, by Ikea

14" Bamboo white mirror, $29.95, by Moon Parade on Etsy

Round coconut chip mirror, 18.5" diameter, $199, by West Elm

Wood faux Bois mirror, 36.5" high, $249, by Wisteria

Perspective mirror, 24.5" square, $149, by CB2

Reassembled mirror, 46" high, $498, by Anthropologie

Rustic cow print mirror, 60" long, $1,129, by Arteriors

Small banana leaf mirror, 16.25" square, $34.95, by Crate & Barrel

24" sunburst, $49.99, by West Elm

Glass Venetian mirror, 41" high, $279.91, by Lamps Plus

12x16 gold mirror, $36.95, Art Right

Colorful mixed media mirror, 24", $149, by Low Bridge Artworks on Etsy

31" x 23" frameless mirror, $129.98, by Simply Mirrors

Green faux bamboo mirror, 40" high, $460, by Bungalow 5

Black circular 30" mirror, $61.88, by Walmart

Gold leaf and scroll mirror, 41" high, $169.99, by Lamps Plus

20" wood mirror, $49.95, by World Market

