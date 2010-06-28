20 Wall Mirrors To Jazz Up Your Apartment!

Every girl needs a chic mirror how else will you check your lipstick application? But a wall mirror isn’t just for your beauty routine, it can do wonders to perk up your room. Whether you tend towards glam, rustic, modern or classic, a well-placed looking glass provides welcome depth to any room.

Vanity not withstanding, we’ve rounded up 20 of our favorite finds from investment-worthy reflection to serious savings. Check out the slideshow above and see which is the fairest of them all.

