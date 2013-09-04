23 Models To Follow On Social Media During New York Fashion Week

Ah, New York Fashion Week: The time when the fashion fleet flocks to Manhattan for seven straight days to get the scoop on the newest trends, preen for countless street style photographers, and boogie down with their glamorous pals at an after-party (or five.)

But out of everyone flowing through Lincoln Center, Made, and a bevy of off-site shows, it’s safe to say that the models are the only ones truly in the thick of the action.

Not only are they part of the elite crowd, hitting up exclusive late-night fetes at the hottest hotels and clubs, but they’re also privy to pretty much every single other thing going down all week long—from 6 a.m. makeup calls to frenzied eleventh-hour fittings. So naturally, models are the ultimate Fashion Week folks to follow on social media.

Following top models on Instagram and Twitter ensures you’re getting the ultimate look at what it’s really like to be one of the most important pieces of the Fashion Week puzzle, so we’ve rounded up 20 must-follow catwalkers—from Miranda Kerr to Cara Delevingne—for all your modelizing pleasure. Happy scrolling!