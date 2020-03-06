20 Throw Pillows You Can Impulse-Buy On Amazon For An Instant Decor Update

Scroll To See More Images

While I can’t afford to entirely change up my room decor on a whim (But believe me, I have enough inspo pinned on Pinterest to redo my apartment a thousand times over), the one thing I can change up on the reg are my Amazon throw pillows. If, like me, you have a neutral couch and a white duvet on your bed, the possibilities for completely revamping your space via pillowcase covers are endless. Sometimes I like a boho vibe with macrame and tassels, other days I want sparkles and sequin, and I’ve even been known to ~class it up~ with some faux-leather on occasion. Fortunately, there are tons of cute styles worth impulse-buying via Amazon Prime, and believe me, I often do.

While I’m all for buying a ton of actual throw pillows, if you don’t have storage space, the real move is to buy one set of throw pillow inserts and a myriad of covers you can swap to your heart’s content. How’s that for a hack?! Your friends will wonder where on earth those pillows they saw during a recent girls’ night disappeared to, and how you could possibly yet afford another new set—the joke is on them! If you promise to keep my throw pillow cover hack a secret, I promise to never tell your friends, and we can both continue flexing our throw pillow collections in peace.

Oh, and speaking of said pillow collection! Read on for a few of the cutest styles on Amazon right now. Sorry in advance—you’re definitely about to place an order.

If you like any of the covers listed below, buy the Warmwithann 2-Pack of Cotton Fabric Pillow Inserts first.

Glam at heart? These Moslion 2-Pack of Eyelashes Decorative Throw Pillow Covers are for you.

The perfect pair to add a little flair to your couch, these Top Finel 2-Pack of Square Decorative Throw Pillow Covers have the cutest pom-pom trim.

Want to jazz up an all-black couch or duvet cover? Try out the Moslion 2-Pack of Zebra Cushion Covers.

I LOVE a lumbar pillow, and this blue page Lumbar Decorative Throw Pillow Cover is too freaking cute.