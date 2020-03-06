20 Throw Pillows You Can Impulse-Buy On Amazon For An Instant Decor Update

Scroll To See More Images
While I can’t afford to entirely change up my room decor on a whim (But believe me, I have enough inspo pinned on Pinterest to redo my apartment a thousand times over), the one thing I can change up on the reg are my Amazon throw pillows. If, like me, you have a neutral couch and a white duvet on your bed, the possibilities for completely revamping your space via pillowcase covers are endless. Sometimes I like a boho vibe with macrame and tassels, other days I want sparkles and sequin, and I’ve even been known to ~class it up~ with some faux-leather on occasion. Fortunately, there are tons of cute styles worth impulse-buying via Amazon Prime, and believe me, I often do.
While I’m all for buying a ton of actual throw pillows, if you don’t have storage space, the real move is to buy one set of throw pillow inserts and a myriad of covers you can swap to your heart’s content. How’s that for a hack?! Your friends will wonder where on earth those pillows they saw during a recent girls’ night disappeared to, and how you could possibly yet afford another new set—the joke is on them! If you promise to keep my throw pillow cover hack a secret, I promise to never tell your friends, and we can both continue flexing our throw pillow collections in peace.
Oh, and speaking of said pillow collection! Read on for a few of the cutest styles on Amazon right now. Sorry in advance—you’re definitely about to place an order.
If you like any of the covers listed below, buy the Warmwithann 2-Pack of Cotton Fabric Pillow Inserts first.
This cool nik Home Cotton Knitted Cushion Cover comes in 17 colors, and adds a little sweater weather energy to your bedroom year-round.
These super-soft MIULEE 2-Pack of Faux Rabbit Fur Cushion Covers come in seven colors, but the baby pink is my fave.
The Merrycolor Tufted Decorative Throw Pillow Cover with Tassels is basically a boho bedroom/living room dream.
Glam at heart? These Moslion 2-Pack of Eyelashes Decorative Throw Pillow Covers are for you.
The perfect pair to add a little flair to your couch, these Top Finel 2-Pack of Square Decorative Throw Pillow Covers have the cutest pom-pom trim.
Want to jazz up an all-black couch or duvet cover? Try out the Moslion 2-Pack of Zebra Cushion Covers.
I LOVE a lumbar pillow, and this blue page Lumbar Decorative Throw Pillow Cover is too freaking cute.
Sometimes you just need a pillowcase to match your mood, and the ItSoMe Meh. Canvas Pillow Cover is it.
These Mkono 2-Pack of Macrame Throw Pillow Covers would REALLY go well with my myriad of macrame plant hangers.
Do I want to play with this Sequin Pillow Case and flip the sequins back and forth all day long? Yes, yes I do.
These CaliTime 2-Pack of Contrast Striped Throw Pillow Covers come in 14 colors, so you’ve got plenty of options.
I mean, this cygnus Woven Pink Alpaca Throw Pillow Cover is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day.
Hello, beautiful. You Need this Hello Beautiful Throw Pillow Cover!
These cygnus Farmhouse Throw Pillow Covers look like they’d be a million bucks at Anthro. Just saying!
Add a little sparkle to any room with this Sequin Throw Pillow Cover.
I kind of want to design an entire room around the WAYATO Decorative Banana Palm Leaves Throw Pillow Cover.
Last but not least, a little luxury courtesy of the Cotton Craft 2-Pack of Peacock Hand-Beaded Pillow Covers
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.