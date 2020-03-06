StyleCaster
Share

20 Throw Pillows You Can Impulse-Buy On Amazon For An Instant Decor Update

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Throw Pillows You Can Impulse-Buy On Amazon For An Instant Decor Update

Bella Gerard
by
20 Throw Pillows You Can Impulse-Buy On Amazon For An Instant Decor Update
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

While I can’t afford to entirely change up my room decor on a whim (But believe me, I have enough inspo pinned on Pinterest to redo my apartment a thousand times over), the one thing I can change up on the reg are my Amazon throw pillows. If, like me, you have a neutral couch and a white duvet on your bed, the possibilities for completely revamping your space via pillowcase covers are endless. Sometimes I like a boho vibe with macrame and tassels, other days I want sparkles and sequin, and I’ve even been known to ~class it up~ with some faux-leather on occasion. Fortunately, there are tons of cute styles worth impulse-buying via Amazon Prime, and believe me, I often do.

While I’m all for buying a ton of actual throw pillows, if you don’t have storage space, the real move is to buy one set of throw pillow inserts and a myriad of covers you can swap to your heart’s content. How’s that for a hack?! Your friends will wonder where on earth those pillows they saw during a recent girls’ night disappeared to, and how you could possibly yet afford another new set—the joke is on them! If you promise to keep my throw pillow cover hack a secret, I promise to never tell your friends, and we can both continue flexing our throw pillow collections in peace.

Oh, and speaking of said pillow collection! Read on for a few of the cutest styles on Amazon right now. Sorry in advance—you’re definitely about to place an order.

warmwithann pillow insert amazon

Warmwithann

Warmwithann 2-Pack Pillow Inserts $18.99
buy it

If you like any of the covers listed below, buy the Warmwithann 2-Pack of Cotton Fabric Pillow Inserts first.

amazon call your mom pillow

Primitives by Kathy Vintage

Primitives by Kathy Vintage Call Your… $23.75
buy it
This Call Your Mom Throw Pillow doubles as a handy reminder.
amazon blue knit throw pillow

cool nik

cool nik Knitted Cushion Cover $13.99
buy it

This cool nik Home Cotton Knitted Cushion Cover comes in 17 colors, and adds a little sweater weather energy to your bedroom year-round.

amazon faux leather pillow

KYZER KRAFT

KYZER KRAFT Leather Cushion Cover $29
buy it
 Sorry, am I the only one who thinks this Lambskin Leather Pillow Cushion Cover is super, super chic??

This Internet Famous Pillow by Jonathan Adler speaks to me on a cellular level.

 

amazon pink faux fur covers

MIULEE

MIULEE 2-Pack Faux Fur Cushion Covers $15.99
buy it

These super-soft MIULEE 2-Pack of Faux Rabbit Fur Cushion Covers come in seven colors, but the baby pink is my fave.

 

merrycolor tassel throw pillow

Merrycolor

Merrycolor Tufted Decorative Pillow… $15.99
buy it

The Merrycolor Tufted Decorative Throw Pillow Cover with Tassels is basically a boho bedroom/living room dream.

amazon eyelash throw pillow

Moslion

 

top final throw pillows

Top Finel

Top Finel 2-Pack Throw Pillow Covers $14.99
buy it

The perfect pair to add a little flair to your couch, these Top Finel 2-Pack of Square Decorative Throw Pillow Covers have the cutest pom-pom trim.

 

zebra throw pillow

Moslion

Moslion 2-Pack Zebra Cushion Covers $7.99
buy it

Want to jazz up an all-black couch or duvet cover? Try out the Moslion 2-Pack of Zebra Cushion Covers.

blue page lumbar pillow

blue page

blue page Lumbar Throw Pillow Cover $14.99
buy it

I LOVE a lumbar pillow, and this blue page Lumbar Decorative Throw Pillow Cover is too freaking cute.

amazon meh throw pillow

ItSoMe

ItSoMe Meh. Canvas Pillow Cover $14.99
buy it

Sometimes you just need a pillowcase to match your mood, and the ItSoMe Meh. Canvas Pillow Cover is it.

mkono macrame throw pillow

Mkono

Mkono 2-Pack Macrame Pillow Covers $28.99
buy it

These Mkono 2-Pack of Macrame Throw Pillow Covers would REALLY go well with my myriad of macrame plant hangers.

play tailor sequin pillow

Play Tailor

Play Tailor Sequin Pillow Case $7.28
buy it

Do I want to play with this Sequin Pillow Case and flip the sequins back and forth all day long? Yes, yes I do.

calitime amazon throw pillows

CaliTime

CaliTime 2-Pack of Striped Pillow Covers $14.99
buy it

These CaliTime 2-Pack of Contrast Striped Throw Pillow Covers come in 14 colors, so you’ve got plenty of options.

amazon-llama-throw-pillow

cygnus

cygnus Alpaca Throw Pillow Cover $15.99
buy it

I mean, this cygnus Woven Pink Alpaca Throw Pillow Cover is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day.

cygnus farmhouse throw pillow

cygnus

cygnus Farmhouse Throw Pillow Covers $16.99
buy it

These cygnus Farmhouse Throw Pillow Covers look like they’d be a million bucks at Anthro. Just saying!

sequin throw pillow cover

Merrycolor

Merrycolor Sequin Throw Pillow Cover $10.99
buy it

Add a little sparkle to any room with this Sequin Throw Pillow Cover.

wayato palm leaf pillow

WAYATO

WAYATO Banana Leaves Pillow Covers $5.99
buy it

I kind of want to design an entire room around the WAYATO Decorative Banana Palm Leaves Throw Pillow Cover.

cotton craft peacock throw pillow

Cotton Craft

Cotton Craft 2-Pack Hand-Beaded Pillow… $31.99
buy it

Last but not least, a little luxury courtesy of the Cotton Craft 2-Pack of Peacock Hand-Beaded Pillow Covers

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tags:
share