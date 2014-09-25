20 Facts About ‘Scandal’ You Probably Never Knew

Hooray! Season 4 of “Scandal” premieres tonight! But before you park yourself ourselves in front of the TV for the night, why not test your knowledge of the hit ABC show with 20 things you never knew about “Scandal” and the political world of Olivia Pope.

1. Bellamy Young only had to speak two lines before she landed the role as First Lady.

2. Gabrielle Union auditioned for the role of Olivia Pope.

3. “Scandal” is shot entirely in L.A., and uses fake Washington D.C. backdrops.

4. Tony Goldwyn (Fitz) is the stuff of Hollywood legend. His grandfather was Samuel Goldwyn, the iconic producer who founded some of the biggest studios in Hollywood, including Paramount and MGM (ahem, Metro Goldwyn Mayer)! And his mother’s grandfather wrote the screenplay for “Gone With The Wind.”

5. Goldwyn also played the villainous Carl in “Ghost,” and he’s the voice of “Tarzan” in the classic Disney cartoon.

6. If the character of Fitz has been black, Washington said she wold have turned down the role of Olivia Pope.

“I was a little concerned because [the character has] a scandalous relationship with the [occupant of the] White House,” the actress said. “I thought, ‘If the president on the show is Black, I will not do the show.’ Because to me, it was too important a moment. I didn’t want to do anything that compromised my relationship with the [president] or that made it seem like I had an insider view on the Obama presidency.”

7. Guillermo Diaz (Huck) is openly gay in real life.

8. Columbus Short was the choreographer for Britney Spears‘ “In The Zone” tour and he was once a backup dancer for Brandy.

9. Speaking of Britney Spears, “Scandal” creator Shonda Rhimes wrote the cinematic masterpiece “Crossroads.”

10. Olivia Pope is based on real-life crisis management consultant, Judy Smith. Also a co-executive producer on the show, Smith has represented Monica Lewinsky, Michael Vick, Chandra Levy’s family, and BP after the oil spill.

11. The show’s music supervisor, Alexandra Patsavas, also worked on Grey’s Anatomy, Gossip Girl, Mad Men, and The OC.

12. Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston) is the daughter of Richard Burton, so she grew up with Elizabeth Taylor as her on-again, off-again stepmom.

13. Kerry Washington attended Spence, the same swanky New York private school as Gwyneth Paltrow.

14.Olivia Pope also only wears gold Movado watches because Washington is a spokesperson for the brand.

15. Harrison (Columbus Short) and Olivia’s mom (Khandi Alexander) were offered their roles without having to audition.

16. Bellamy Young’s real name is Amy Young, but there was already an actress by that name when she joined the Screen Actors Guild.

17. Olivia Pope’s signature long-stemmed red wine glasses are available at Crate and Barrel, and they constantly sell out.

18. Darby Stanchfield who plays Abby played Betty Draper’s judgmental neighbor and mother of creepy Glen in “Mad Men.”

19. Jeff Perry (Fitz’s chief of staff) was married to actress Laurie Metcalf, aka Aunt Jackie from “Roseanne,” and they have a daughter together.

20. Sadly, it’s been reported that Shonda Rhimes knows exactly when and how the show’s going to end. For good.