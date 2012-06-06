20 Swimsuits From Rio You’ll Want to Wear Next Summer

Last month, Rio Fashion Week held its Spring/Summer 2013 shows, featuring colorful fashions and, of course, tons of fun and flirty swimwear pieces. With the current summer season slowly getting into swing, it’s great to get a peek now at the swim trends that will be hitting the beaches next year.

On the catwalks in Brazil, graphic prints and patterns along with loud, bright colors were two of the top trends spotted, in addition to a few classic black and white color options. Instead of seeing the traditional, all-too-familiar string bikini style, designers are opting for more fashion-forward silhouettes including the oh-so-popular monokini (a one-piece swimsuit usually dramatically cut around the waist to mimic the appearance of a two-piece).

The runways also offered glimpses of a return to the glamorous one-piece, offered up in a few varieties including cap-sleeved, one-shouldered, or even a long-sleeved option topped with fringe (courtesy of Triya). It’s great to see that the one-piece is making a comeback since it’s a timeless, classic look that really works for all body types, and it’s especially heartening to see designers taking risks with smart, quirky updates to the traditional style. We can’t wait to shop these at some of our favorite shops next year.

