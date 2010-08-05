20 Stylish Vests to Keep You Chic Now and Later

It’s sometimes gotten a rep as an extraneous piece of clothing or fallen into the too trendy territory, but whether you call it a vest or a waistcoat, this sleeveless topper just may become your very best friend.

The hook here is versatility: the humble vest can come in fur, tweed, lace or leather, and can go a long way in elevating go-to pieces like denim or your favorite floral mini. It’s a layering piece that takes everyday wear to high style. Balance a slinky dress with a menswear-inspired version, or up the interest value in a minimalist look with a tough studded take, throw one on over a tank now for a more professional but still cool work vibe, and add a cozy gilet for chill autumn nights.

The options are endless, just use your imagination with our 20 best picks (see slideshow above) for now and later it’ll have you set for fall fashion in no time.

