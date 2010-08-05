StyleCaster
Share

20 Stylish Vests to Keep You Chic Now and Later

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Stylish Vests to Keep You Chic Now and Later

Kerry Pieri
by
20 Stylish Vests to Keep You Chic Now and Later
21 Start slideshow

It’s sometimes gotten a rep as an extraneous piece of clothing or fallen into the too trendy territory, but whether you call it a vest or a waistcoat, this sleeveless topper just may become your very best friend.

The hook here is versatility: the humble vest can come in fur, tweed, lace or leather, and can go a long way in elevating go-to pieces like denim or your favorite floral mini. It’s a layering piece that takes everyday wear to high style. Balance a slinky dress with a menswear-inspired version, or up the interest value in a minimalist look with a tough studded take, throw one on over a tank now for a more professional but still cool work vibe, and add a cozy gilet for chill autumn nights.

The options are endless, just use your imagination with our 20 best picks (see slideshow above) for now and later it’ll have you set for fall fashion in no time.

Related: Best Statement Sunglasses – Shades Get A High Fashion Revamp

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Rag & Bone Fall 2010. Photo: ImaxTree

Tan faux leather strappy vest, $70, by Topshop

Rabbit fur vest, $896.69, by Inés & Maréchal

Cream vest, $185, by Rag & Bone

Embellished cropped vest, $132, by Antik Batik

Lace cropped vest, $24.99, by Mod Cloth

Long tailored wool blend vest, $525, by Alexander Wang

Silk chiffon waist coat, $645, by L'Agence

Cream macrame vest, 195, by Winter Kate

Cream romantic vest, $58, by Kimchi Blue

Chubby faux fur vest, $88, by Starring at Stars

Black suede vest, $168, by Victoria's Secret

Black menswear vest, $362.60, by Boy by Band of Outsiders

Tweed double breasted vest, $69.50, by Gap

Lace trim waistcoat, $42.13, by Warehouse

Ruffle detail black leather vest, $69, by Newport News

Khaki asymmetric draped waistcoat, $80, by Topshop

Denim cut-off vest, $157.50, by 7 For All Mankind

Brown suede drapey vest, $255, by Madewell

Faux fur embellished vest, $98, by Express

Black leather studded vest, $354, by Elizabeth and James

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Shop The Celeb Look: Hilary Rhoda Is Summer Cool in Leopard Print

Shop The Celeb Look: Hilary Rhoda Is Summer Cool in Leopard Print
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share