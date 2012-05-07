20 Stories You May Have Missed Over The Weekend

Between Cinco de Mayo, the Kentucky Derby, prepping for the Met Ball AND trying understand Justin Bieber and his weird cameo at Saturday’s big fight, we just haven’t been able to wrap our heads around this weekend yet. Luckily, we have a lot to look forward to, including a new beauty book from Lauren Conrad and (hopefully) more Twitter cattiness in the form of Kanye West.

Out of the loop when it came to this weekend’s news? Here’s a quick rundown:

Fashion

Yes we’re excited about the Met Ball, but we’re even more jiggy about the Schiaparelli & Prada: Impossible Conversation exhibit and what goodies we plan on scooping up in the gift shop. (Fashionista)

Whereas we just do it in our heads, Kanye West felt the need to make fun of a stranger’s outfit via Twitter. (Huffington Post)

Check out the new shopping website where you can buy the clothes off Whitney Port and Jennifer Garner‘s backs (literally). (Us Magazine)

Male enhancement underwear are the new push-up bras for men. (The Cut)

Beauty

Get ready, neon lips are coming your way. (Racked)

From the girl that brought us peach ombre hair and pretty cat eyes: Lauren Conrad is launching a beauty book this fall and we’re totally stoked! (Glamour)

Are jelly beauty products the wave of the future? Good thing we’re peanut butter fans. (Beauty High)

Yuck! Drinking energy drinks like Red Bull all the time is destined to destroy your pretty smile. (Yahoo Shine)

Lifestyle

Love Instagram? Love fashion? Then get ready for a new app that combines the best of both. (Style.com)

L.A. fashionistas rejoice! First you got your Sprinkles Cupcakes ATM machine, now comes word of an ice cream line. (LAist)

…But if you’re dieting for bikini season, you can always invest in the new Canyon Ranch workout DVD. (Fit Celeb)

What do sick wall tiles and celebrity design collections both have in common? None other then Lenny Kravitz. (Curbed)

Celebrity

Can someone explain to us why Justin Bieber walked out with Floyd Mayweather during the fight on Saturday night? (TMZ)

Glee star Lea Michele had a “twinsie” moment with Kim Kardashian via Twitter. (Stylist)

Courtney Love gives New York Magazine an eating tour of her week including pineapple upside down cake and a severe hatred for chocolate. (NY Mag)

Even after all these years, we still have to smile when we see besties Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz enjoying a girls night out together. (Just Jared)

Photo: TheBeautyDepartment.com