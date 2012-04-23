20 Stories You Missed Over The Weekend

Fashion

Our favorite dynamic duo is at it again. Lindsey Wixson makes an appearance in Vogue Germany — shot by Terry Richardson of course. [Via Design Scene]

Heidi Klum already has a new guy, which isn’t too shocking considering she’s one of our all time favorite models. [Via The Fashion Spot]

Victoria Beckham likes to get a little hands-on when she flies. And of course, no one can pull off a travel look quite like Mrs. Beckham. [Via Grazia Daily]

Speaking of a good flight look, would you ever get on an international flight wearing this outfit sported by Lady Gaga? [Via People]

It’s official kids: Lara Stone‘s puppy is better dressed than you. [Via Elle]

Celebrity

Peaches Geldof is officially a mommy. What’s she going to name her baby? [Via DListed]

In an “aww” worthy mother-son moment, Cher surprised Chaz Bono at the GLAAD Awards. [Via People]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, pop culture’s newest power couple, stepped out in NYC together again. [Via PopSugar]

Chelsea Handler is still busy sticking up for her BFF Jennifer Aniston — by trashing Angelina Jolie of course. Come on kids, can’t we all just get along. [Via Radar]

A few years of singing cover songs for musical theater obsessed teens has allowed Lea Michele to score this sweet new pad. [Via TMZ]

Lifestyle

Are you a tech geek who needs to update their interior decor? Then check out this ‘@’ symbol that will have all your fellow tweeters knocking down your door with jealousy. [Via Nylon]

Can you guess what movie took away Hunger Games‘ spot at the top of the box-office popularity list? [Via Jezebel]

The brides are fighting back and don’t think using a feeding tube to lose weight is that crazy after all. [Via Gothamist]

Are you on the hunt for that perfect wedding look? Let’s break down this season in bridal. [Via T Magazine]

Do you ever wish we had our very own Colette here in New York? Claire Distenfeld has brought us our own version called FiveStory right on East 68th. [Via Fashionista]

Beauty

Do you want to know what the people around you find attractive? This poll reveals some surprising finds. [Via Allure]

Would you spend close to $1000 for younger looking hands? [Via Daily Mail]

A French hairstylist sets up shop in Washington Square Park and creates pure magic — after watching this video we’ll definitely be making “macarons” with bobby pins. [Via Into The Gloss]

Here are the top 10 brands in the beauty industry. [Via Forbes]

Do you want to score some free eco-friendly swag? Then enter the giveaway right this way. [Via Beauty High]