StyleCaster
Share

20 Stories You Missed Over The Weekend

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Stories You Missed Over The Weekend

Jessica Rubin
by

terry e13351351961661 20 Stories You Missed Over The Weekend

Fashion

Our favorite dynamic duo is at it again. Lindsey Wixson makes an appearance in Vogue Germany — shot by Terry Richardson of course. [Via Design Scene]

Heidi Klum already has a new guy, which isn’t too shocking considering she’s one of our all time favorite models. [Via The Fashion Spot]

Victoria Beckham likes to get a little hands-on when she flies. And of course, no one can pull off a travel look quite like Mrs. Beckham. [Via Grazia Daily]

Speaking of a good flight look, would you ever get on an international flight wearing this outfit sported by Lady Gaga? [Via People]

It’s official kids: Lara Stone‘s puppy is better dressed than you. [Via Elle]

Celebrity

Peaches Geldof is officially a mommy. What’s she going to name her baby? [Via DListed]

In an “aww” worthy mother-son moment, Cher surprised Chaz Bono at the GLAAD Awards. [Via People]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, pop culture’s newest power couple, stepped out in NYC together again. [Via PopSugar]

Chelsea Handler is still busy sticking up for her BFF Jennifer Aniston — by trashing Angelina Jolie of course. Come on kids, can’t we all just get along. [Via Radar]

A few years of singing cover songs for musical theater obsessed teens has allowed Lea Michele to score this sweet new pad. [Via TMZ]

Lifestyle

Are you a tech geek who needs to update their interior decor? Then check out this ‘@’ symbol that will have all your fellow tweeters knocking down your door with jealousy. [Via Nylon]

Can you guess what movie took away Hunger Games‘ spot at the top of the box-office popularity list? [Via Jezebel]

The brides are fighting back and don’t think using a feeding tube to lose weight is that crazy after all. [Via Gothamist]

Are you on the hunt for that perfect wedding look? Let’s break down this season in bridal. [Via T Magazine]

Do you ever wish we had our very own Colette here in New York? Claire Distenfeld has brought us our own version called FiveStory right on East 68th. [Via Fashionista]

Beauty

Do you want to know what the people around you find attractive? This poll reveals some surprising finds. [Via Allure]

Would you spend close to $1000 for younger looking hands? [Via Daily Mail]

A French hairstylist sets up shop in Washington Square Park and creates pure magic — after watching this video we’ll definitely be making “macarons” with bobby pins. [Via Into The Gloss]

Here are the top 10 brands in the beauty industry. [Via Forbes]

Do you want to score some free eco-friendly swag? Then enter the giveaway right this way. [Via Beauty High]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share