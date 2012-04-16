StyleCaster
20 Stories You Missed Over The Weekend

Jessica Rubin
Fashion

Yes people, it’s happening. Check out this pic of Angelina Jolie‘s engagement ring! [Via People]

How far would you go to fit into your dream wedding dress? [Via The New York Times]

Some very well dressed celebs kicked off Coachella with a Mulberry party we really wish we had been at. [Via Fashionologie]

Check out these pieces from Daphne Guinness‘ auction to benefit the Isabella Blow foundation. [Via Grazia]

Jessica Chastain has been very busy. Check out the star on the cover of T Magazine. [Via Design Scene]

Celebrity

Finally, a preview for New Zealand’s version of The Jersey Shore. [Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Michelle Obama and Beyoncé are making their fast friendship public. The First Lady shared her appreciation for Bey’s greatness via Twitter. [Via Us Weekly]

Double the eye candy: Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake are getting ready to star in a new flick together. [Via Daily Mail]

These pictures of Hillary Clinton throwing down in Colombia are absolutely amazing. [Via TMZ]

If you were Jennifer Lopez, who would you choose, Marc Anthony or Casper Smart? [Via The Hollywood Gossip]

Lifestyle

Here are the highlights from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony over the weekend. [Via The New York Times]

Many mourned the Titanic‘s dead on the 100th anniversary of the ship’s sinking. [Via Reuters]

Everything you need to know about finding a flattering bathing suit, all in one place. [Via The Wall Street Journal]

Ah, Coachella. Amongst the many events taking place at the festival this weekend, one couple found the time to get married. [Via Sound Check]

Well, here’s a map tracking the habits of Foursquare users. It was only a matter of time. [Via Gothamist]

Beauty

Do you want supermodel skin? Getting it might be easier than you think. [Via Nylon]

Remember the days when the only thing bigger than shoulder pads were the hairstyles? Take a look back. [Via Allure]

Check out these crush-worthy celebrity beauty looks at Coachella. [Via Beauty High]

Lana Del Rey, is that you? The star dyed her blonde locks … and we kinda like it. [Via Daily Glow]

Will you be frosting your face this summer? [Via Telegraph]

