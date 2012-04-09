20 Stories You Missed Over The Weekend

Fashion

Elie Tahari is cleaning house, firing many of his top executives who took the brand in a direction he wasn’t happy with. [Via NY Post]

One of our favorite babes from The Help, Jessica Chastain, was captured in these gorgeous photos for Vogue Italia‘s April issue. [Via Fashion Gone Rogue]

Rihanna is Elle‘s May cover girl, and to commemorate the occasion, they’ve produced this short film based on the shoot. [Via PopCrush]

Savannah Miller, one half of the creative duo formerly at the helm of Twenty8Twelve (her partner was her sister Sienna Miller), is ready for her next step in the fashion world. [Via Yahoo!]

Uh-oh. Is Jessica Simpson the next fixture on the Christian Louboutin lawsuit list? [Via Grazia]

Celebrity

A Virgin Atlantic employee is under the microscope, accused of tipping off the paparazzi when there were celebrities on board. Some of this employee’s victims? Madonna and Sienna Miller. [Via MSNBC]

Courtney Stodden. We have no idea why she’s “famous,” but she’ll do pretty much anything to stay in the spotlight. Including this amazingly ridiculous Easter shoot. [Via E! News]

One Direction, the newest crazy for boy band fans, made their acting debut on iCarly. Check out the clip for yourself. [Via Daily Mail]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be dating, but the third “K” in this equation doesn’t give a f*%k. [Via TMZ]

The legendary newsman Mike Wallace passed away over the weekend. [Via People]

Lifestyle

Barbie’s running for President. Would you vote for her? [Via Jezebel]

How many of your organs would you sell for a couple of Apple products? Find out the extreme this teen went to. [Via Radar Online]

The royal family definitely knows how to celebrate Easter. Their hats pretty much speak for themselves. [Via Huffington Post]

Hunger Games may be the nation’s newest obsession, but the movie doesn’t say good things about the future of film costumes. [Via The New York Times]

Did you snag a Ryan Gosling Easter egg on Sunday? [Via Gothamist]

Beauty

Looking to spruce up your spring makeup look? Here’s how to pick the perfect bronzer. [Via InStyle]

Do you want your room to smell like a beauty editor’s office? Then pick up this candle. [Via Allure]

Now that the weather is allowing us to show a little more skin, get your hands on these products to erase the pale pallor from the winter months. [Via Telegraph]

Anne Hathaway is prepping for a new role in Les Miserables, which is going to involve a whole new look. [Via Us Weekly]

Have more nail polish than you know what to do with? Here are five other things you can do with all your colors. [Via Cosmopolitan]