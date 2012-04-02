StyleCaster
Share

20 Stories You Missed Over The Weekend

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Stories You Missed Over The Weekend

Jessica Rubin
by

20 Stories You Missed Over The WeekendFashion

Did you catch a glimpse of Brian Atwood‘s new handbag line on Gilt Groupe? [Via LA Times blog]

We might be in the middle of a global recession, but Prada’s having their best financial year… ver! [Via Grazia]

Keira Knightley looks fierce and stunning on the cover of Interview. [Via Design Scene]

We may all have our eyes on Kate Middleton, but Queen Elizabeth has been a symbol of royal style for 60 years. [Via Telegraph]

Find out who 2011’s “Supermodel of the World” is. [Via NY Mag]

Celebrity

Ok vampire fiends, your moment has come. Here’s the newest trailer for the up-coming season of True Blood. [Via The Hollywood Reporter]

Taylor Swift hits the ACM red carpet sans her date, a young teen diagnosed with cancer. [Via Hollywood Life]

Find out what Dayo Okeniyi, who plays Thresh in Hunger Games, has to say about the racist tweets that have caused quite a bit of a controversy. [Via E! News]

For the first time since Whitney Houston‘s death, her mother speaks out. [Via The Hollywood Gossip]

Remember the first girl who played Forman’s sister on That 70s Show (before she was awkwardly replaced)? Well, seems she’s replaced her head shot with a mug shot. [Via TMZ]

Lifestyle

After writing an explosive article for Vogue about keeping her young daughter on a strict diet, Dara-Lynn Weiss is taking her “wisdom” to the world of books. [Via NY Times]

The Occupy kids were back at it yesterday, but this time they left the drama behind. [Via New York Post]

Did you ever dream of becoming a published author? Well now your parents can take care of that for you. [Via Gawker]

If you won $640 million, how long would it take you to claim it? The Mega Millions winners still haven’t claimed their lot! [Via ABC]

Would you stay in a hotel that used to be a Nazi holiday resort? [Via Daily Mail]

Beauty

What do you think of Vanessa Lachey‘s au naturale look? [Via Us Magazine]

Want to know how to curl your eyelashes on the go? Miranda Kerr has a little trick up her sleeve. [Via bellasugar]

Are older woman replacing the 20-somethings as the faces of beauty? [Via NY Times]

Catch up on the developments in the case of a Canadian beauty queen hopeful who was banned from the Miss Universe Canada pageant because she was born a man. [Via Yahoo!]

Even editors have a bad day. Find out some of the worst beauty blunders from around our office. [Via Beauty High]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share