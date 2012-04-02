20 Stories You Missed Over The Weekend

Fashion

Did you catch a glimpse of Brian Atwood‘s new handbag line on Gilt Groupe? [Via LA Times blog]

We might be in the middle of a global recession, but Prada’s having their best financial year… ver! [Via Grazia]

Keira Knightley looks fierce and stunning on the cover of Interview. [Via Design Scene]

We may all have our eyes on Kate Middleton, but Queen Elizabeth has been a symbol of royal style for 60 years. [Via Telegraph]

Find out who 2011’s “Supermodel of the World” is. [Via NY Mag]

Celebrity

Ok vampire fiends, your moment has come. Here’s the newest trailer for the up-coming season of True Blood. [Via The Hollywood Reporter]

Taylor Swift hits the ACM red carpet sans her date, a young teen diagnosed with cancer. [Via Hollywood Life]

Find out what Dayo Okeniyi, who plays Thresh in Hunger Games, has to say about the racist tweets that have caused quite a bit of a controversy. [Via E! News]

For the first time since Whitney Houston‘s death, her mother speaks out. [Via The Hollywood Gossip]

Remember the first girl who played Forman’s sister on That 70s Show (before she was awkwardly replaced)? Well, seems she’s replaced her head shot with a mug shot. [Via TMZ]

Lifestyle

After writing an explosive article for Vogue about keeping her young daughter on a strict diet, Dara-Lynn Weiss is taking her “wisdom” to the world of books. [Via NY Times]

The Occupy kids were back at it yesterday, but this time they left the drama behind. [Via New York Post]

Did you ever dream of becoming a published author? Well now your parents can take care of that for you. [Via Gawker]

If you won $640 million, how long would it take you to claim it? The Mega Millions winners still haven’t claimed their lot! [Via ABC]

Would you stay in a hotel that used to be a Nazi holiday resort? [Via Daily Mail]

Beauty

What do you think of Vanessa Lachey‘s au naturale look? [Via Us Magazine]

Want to know how to curl your eyelashes on the go? Miranda Kerr has a little trick up her sleeve. [Via bellasugar]

Are older woman replacing the 20-somethings as the faces of beauty? [Via NY Times]

Catch up on the developments in the case of a Canadian beauty queen hopeful who was banned from the Miss Universe Canada pageant because she was born a man. [Via Yahoo!]

Even editors have a bad day. Find out some of the worst beauty blunders from around our office. [Via Beauty High]