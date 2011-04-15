StyleCaster
20 Spring Jackets Under $200: Ease Out of Your Faux Furs

Kerry Pieri
I am in no way here to defend the brutal climate bashing we’ve been subjected to since about October, but if I were the silver lining type I might say that, at the very least, winter provides the perfect avenue to look inherently chic if you invest in the right outwear. All black with a stunning ankle length camel? You’re an urban dream. Fur bomber? Automatic glamour girl.

There’s no need to let Spring make you look any less awesome. Click through for 20 jacket, poncho, anorak and trench options that give you zero reason to miss your favorite camel hair.

Plastic Island garconne jacket, $180, at Shopbop

T by Alexander Wang anorak, $200, at Shopbop

Club Monaco bella jacket, $179, at Shopbop

Topshop western denim jacket, $85, at Topshop

Topshop ivory crepe double breasted jacket, $110, at Topshop

Asos parka, $125.51, at Asos

Asos quilted jacket with leather trim, $98.62, at Asos

Free People solid baja jacket, $148, at Free People

Anthropologie cobbled lanes jacket, $98, at Anthropologie

J.Crew army green jacket, $165, at Net-a-Porter

BB Dakota denim hoodie, $69, at Revolve Clothing

Bailey 44 stripe jacket, $187, at Revolve Clothing

Aryn K Chambray blazer, $80, at Shop Nasty Gal

Hooded field jacket, $88, at Shop Nasty Gal

Unif peach trench, $88, at Shop Nasty Gal

House of Balfour denim and shearling jacket, $162, at Pixie Market

Seneca Rising jacket, $152, at Pixie Market

Lucca Couture color block jacket, $54, at Urban Outfitters

Michael Michael Kors trench, $101.15, at Bluefly

Forever 21 poncho, $24.80, at Forever 21

