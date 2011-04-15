20 Spring Jackets Under $200: Ease Out of Your Faux Furs

I am in no way here to defend the brutal climate bashing we’ve been subjected to since about October, but if I were the silver lining type I might say that, at the very least, winter provides the perfect avenue to look inherently chic if you invest in the right outwear. All black with a stunning ankle length camel? You’re an urban dream. Fur bomber? Automatic glamour girl.

There’s no need to let Spring make you look any less awesome. Click through for 20 jacket, poncho, anorak and trench options that give you zero reason to miss your favorite camel hair.