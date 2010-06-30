StyleCaster
20 Red Hot Pieces For Fall

What's hot
20 Red Hot Pieces For Fall

Kerry Pieri
by
20 Red Hot Pieces For Fall
Not since Alexis Carrington and Valentino’s red dress collection has the bright color been primed to get so much play. On the Fall runways of designers like Ann Demeulemeester, Zac Posen and Prabal Gurung, the sassy hue served as a welcome bit of bold after seasons full of neutrals, grays and black.

Ease in to Titian’s fave color with fun accessories, or go all out as a lady in red with a fun and flirty frock. Whether playing the vamp in crimson or getting preppy in a boyfriend sweater and boat shoes, it’s all about seeing red right now.

Bow detail shift, $118, by Anthropologie

Navy and red heart blazer, $110, by Topshop

Madras plaid shirt, $14.90, by Forever 21

Nautical pendant, $14.99, by Mod Cloth

Rubber rain boots, $125, by Hunter

Silk two-tone top. $22.80, by Forever 21

Shell necklace, $9.80, by Forever 21

Aztec straw hat, $20.29, by asos

Pleated mini shorts, $343, by Brian Reyes

Red leather boat shoes, $75.50, by Clarks

Nautical cardigan, $50.73, by asos

Kimono dress, $582, by Issa

Crystal skull ring, $320, by Alexander McQueen

Red aviators, $149, by Ray Ban

Leather messenger bag, $128, by Madewell

Pleated skirt, $48, by Urban Outfitters

Strapless printed dress, $148, by BCBG

Stripe slouchy top, $26, by American Apparel

