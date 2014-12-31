20 Outfits That Prove Pom Pom Hats are All the Rage

Of course, our beloved beanies are a winter must-have—in any color, the slouchy hat adds a dose of cool to any cold-weather look. But, this year, we’re taking it a step further and gravitating toward beanies topped with pom poms.
Yes, we know that your parents probably forced them onto your heads with pom poms bigger than your head itself when you were younger, but now you can make the choice to rock one of these stylish hats. Aside from keeping your head warm, they’re the ideal hat to sport this winter to make any outfit look less boring.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks featuring these adorable hats. Click through the slideshow to check them out!
Photo: Wish Wish Wish
Photo: Keiko Lynn
Photo: Atlantic Pacific
Photo: Stylish in Sequins
Photo: Nadia Aboulhosn
Photo: Voguerka
Photo: The Daybook Blog
Photo: Marie Tales
Photo: Teeth Are Jade
Photo: Elodie in Paris
Photo: A Classy Mess
Photo: The Bubbly Speckle
Photo: Elodie in Paris
Photo: The New Cat in Town
Photo: Brite Souls
Photo: Flirting With Fashion
Photo: Trippin on Fashion
Photo: Fashion and Sounds
Photo: Atlantic Pacific