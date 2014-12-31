20 Outfits That Prove Pom Pom Hats are All the Rage

Of course, our beloved beanies are a winter must-have—in any color, the slouchy hat adds a dose of cool to any cold-weather look. But, this year, we’re taking it a step further and gravitating toward beanies topped with pom poms.

MORE: 25 Ways ‘It’ Girls Are Styling Beanie Hats This Winter

Yes, we know that your parents probably forced them onto your heads with pom poms bigger than your head itself when you were younger, but now you can make the choice to rock one of these stylish hats. Aside from keeping your head warm, they’re the ideal hat to sport this winter to make any outfit look less boring.

MORE: 25 Cool-Girl Hats Under $100

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks featuring these adorable hats. Click through the slideshow to check them out!

Photo: Wish Wish Wish

Photo: Keiko Lynn

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Stylish in Sequins

Photo: Nadia Aboulhosn

Photo: Voguerka

Photo: The Daybook Blog

Photo: Marie Tales

Photo: Teeth Are Jade

Photo: Elodie in Paris

Photo: A Classy Mess

Photo: The Bubbly Speckle

Photo: Elodie in Paris

Photo: The New Cat in Town

Photo: Brite Souls

Photo: Flirting With Fashion

Photo: Trippin on Fashion

Photo: Fashion and Sounds

Photo: Atlantic Pacific