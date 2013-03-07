20 of the Most Expensive Items to Come Down the Fall Runways

From Fendi’s mink sunglasses to a $22,000 embroidered coat from Thom Browne, here are 20 of the most expensive items to come down the Fall 2013 runways (like second mortgage on your house expensive). Only a lucky few will actually end up with any of these items in their closet, but hey, it doesn’t cost anything to lust after a few.

1 of 20 Alexander Wang sent a pricey new crocodile "it" bag down the runway at Balenciaga. It was Wang's first collection as Creative Director of the storied French house, and he is clearly not shying away from seriously luxe options. Sable is the crème de la crème when it comes to fur, which explains why this Carolina Herrera sable fur bolero will retail for a staggering $34,990 when it hits stores. Ralph Rucci is one of America's only couturiers, so its fitting that he sent an entirely hand-painted gown down the runway at his Chado show. Be prepared to spend big for this item. Karl Lagerfeld's collections for Chanel are always over-the-top, but these embroidered jeans truly take the cake. They will likely run upwards of $20,000 when they hit stores come fall. Lady Dior bags are a staple of any Christian Dior show, and this season was no exception. What we took notice of are these limited-edition versions which will run upwards of $20,000 when they hit stores. For spring Phoebe Philo sent mink stilettos down the runway at Céline. This season the designer showed a full on mink dress, which will cost at least five-figures when it hits stores. Nothing says "I splurged" like an embellished pair of shoes, and these wedges from Dolce & Gabbana, which will likely cost $5,000, are the ultimate show off purchase. Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy never shy away from creating serious statement gowns, like this one that will sell for $13,110 when it hits stores. Mink trimmed eyeglasses at Fendi are going to cost you. Prices have yet to be released, but expect these to be one pricey item. It is well known that Hermès crocodile bags cost a lot of money—upwards of $50,000. This crocodile bag that came down the Hermès runway for fall will likely be in the same range when it hits stores. You may already be lusting after this J. Mendel double-breasted motorcycle mink coat, just know that it will cost you. The price tag on this coat is $25,000. There were only ten looks shown on the runway this season at Alexander McQueen, each one more spectacular than the next. This gown will run upwards of $20,000 in stores come fall. Rising star designer Wes Gordon is known for dressing the social crowd, who are sure to love this silk cary pannier gown, with a sticker price of $19,500. Few gowns were as spectacular on the fall runways as this royal purple option from Oscar de la Renta. The society women who buy it will pay over $10,000 for the privilege. Prada brought back its infamous bowling bag for fall—in crocodile. The bag will run at least $20,000 when it hits the shelves. Leave it to the Olsen sisters to create this black and white mink jacket, trimmed in pearls mind you, for their The Row collection. No pricing yet, but the description says it all. Thom Browne's square shoulder double breasted coat comes with the very serious price of $22,000. The mink detailing on this Valentino jacket for fall scream money (yes, we said it)! Hey, if you've got it, flaunt it. Beading? Check. Couture satin? Check. This get-up by Giambattista Valli is worth the splurge certainly. Just be prepared to put more than $10,000 on your credit card when your ready for it. Considering that an average run of the mill Louis Vuitton bag will cost you $1,500, this marabou feather option is not for the price conscious. Next slideshow starts in 10s Fall 2013 Fashion Forecast: 12 Trends To Know Now





































