20 Models Off Duty For A Dose Of Style Inspiration: Part 2!

Last week we compiled a list of twenty style tips to help you transition from winter into spring, as illustrated by some of our favorite models off duty. Well, we had so much fun making it (and contemplating our wardrobes for next season) that we did it again! Back by popular demand, we bring you another epic dose of style inspiration for spring that will surely come in handy as you begin to dress for the warmer days ahead.
All photos via Imaxtree
Behati Prinsloo knows that the easiest way to look stylish in an instant is by throwing on a colorful, printed maxi dress.
Or try out a long-sleeved, babydoll version like Julia Stegner.
A quick spring update to any monochromatic winter wardrobe is a brightly colored bag, as demonstrated by Mirte Maas.
...and here Liu Wen livens up her simple ensamble with a red bag.
Try a funky turban-style headband like Ruby Aldridge.
Lindsey Wixson loves this style tip, too!
The safari look isn't going anywhere this spring, and Jac Jagaciak has it down to a science.
Switch your black tights out for a lighter shade when the weather gets warmer.
Take a cue from designers like Alexander Wang, Derek Lam and Calvin Klein and pile on the white this spring.
Inject some personality into a simple look with a silk scarf (used here as a belt) or pattered shoes like Hanne Gaby Odiele.
Don't be afraid to experiment with menswear styles like Irina Lazareanu.
Dorothea Barth Jorgensen plays with proportions in some amazing wide-leg trousers.
Here Alana Zimmer takes on menswear with a necktie.
...as does Frida Gustavsson.
Seems like Frida is quite a fan of this style.
If you want to show some skin this spring, pair a high-waisted bottom with a sheer skirt like Candice Swanepoel.
Or, if you're feeling adventurous, try a crop topor in Hanne Gaby's case, a sports bra.
Leather shorts are the perfect transitional piece and are certainly worth the investment.
Same goes for an army jacket, which is an absolute wardrobe staple. Just ask Lily Donaldson!
Don't forget, a chambray shirt can double as a jacket in transitional spring weather.